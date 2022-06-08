Alexa Capital Continues to Set the Financial Standard

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Private broker Alexa Capital Corp is quickly becoming a well-regarded financial problem-solver for Vancouver citizens and companies looking for mortgage financing to suit their needs.

One of their key activities has been to simplify the mortgage process, enabling an application for a mortgage to be made in minutes, without reams of paperwork or for waiting in line. Whether it’s a home equity loan, a commercial loan, or a second or third mortgage, they can help.

Their friendly and personable team of mortgage brokers are exceptionally experienced to cope with clients’ many different scenarios and have helped develop creative options and solutions.

They have been able to help those that their banks have turned down, those on low incomes, or looking for extra cash through a second mortgage, and those who are drowning in debt and facing high-interest repayments.

Alexa Capital Corp can offer a range of mortgage financing from $20,000 to $5,000,000 on all types of real estate in BC, including single-family homes, strata apartments and townhouses, vacant land, apartment buildings, and commercial & industrial properties.

“All our mortgages are based on common sense lending, including how much equity you have in your property,” said a company official. “Unlike banks and other mortgage companies, we have a straightforward equation, verification of property value and confirmation of how much debt is registered against it. Our company mission is to get you a mortgage quote in a few hours.

“We have the time to work on complicated files that banks and other mortgage brokers are unwilling to take on and come up with creative mortgage financing solutions that help you achieve your goal.”

The company is also well-equipped to handle clients’ foreclosures with expert guidance, offer a possible way to navigate the process, and get on with their lives.

The team actively works to help a person obtain lending to pay off a foreclosure debt and get their head back above water. “We can also negotiate with your bank about potentially reinstating your foreclosed mortgage by letting them know that we’ll be bringing it up to date,” the official added. “Most of the time, your lender should be willing to reinstate, but if they won’t, not to worry; we may still be able to help.”

For more information about their services or to book an appointment:

Phone: (604) 409-3961

Email: chimene@alexacapital.ca

Website: https://alexacapital.ca/