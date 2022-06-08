Growing Geriatric Population Is Likely To Accelerate The Demand for Hearing Amplifiers

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing geriatric population is a significant driving factor for the growth of the hearing amplifiers’ market. The geriatric population are more prone to hearing loss when compared with children. As per the world health organization (WHO), currently, about 466 million people have hearing problems across the globe and the number is projected to reach 900 million by 2050. Among these, only 34 million are children. This number indicates growing geriatric population creates huge opportunities in the hearing amplifiers market.

Key Segments

By Product Type

On the ear

In the ear

In-the-canal

Behind-the-ear (BTE)

Mini BTE

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Russia Benelux Rest of Latin America

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India ASEAN Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Turkey Rest of the Middle East



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Hearing Amplifiers?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hearing amplifiers include

iHEAR Medical, Inc.

Soundhawk

FocusEar

Resound

Shenzhen LA Lighting Company Limited

Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd.

MDHearingAid

Beurer

Etymotic Research

IntriCon Corporation

Britzgo

Austar Hearing Science and Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Sound World Solutions

Huizhou Jinghao Electronics Co. Ltd

Otofonix

Banglijian

Amplifon

Ziphearing

Others.

