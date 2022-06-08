Genetic Testing Services Market To Witness Stellar Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Genetic Testing Services to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Genetic Testing Services market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare. To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Genetic Testing Services Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Genetic Testing Services market.

Global Genetic Testing Services Market Segmentation Fact.MR has studied the global genetic testing services market with detailed segmentation on the basis of test types, service providers, applications and key regions. Test types Prenatal Testing

New Born Screening

Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Others Service providers Hospital-based Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others Applications Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others Key Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key Takeaways of Global Genetic Testing Services Market: By test-type, new born screening is set to expand rapidly during the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.4%. Increasing incidences of hyperthyroidism and other chronic diseases among infants is projected to boost this segment.

Hospital-based laboratories are set to gain maximum traction in the global genetic testing services market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of hospitalization within the geriatric population who suffer from a number of ailments. The segment is anticipated to account for two-fifth of the overall genetic testing services market.

The oncology segment shall find maximum application for genetic testing services in the future. The segment shall register an impressive CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Rising cases of cancer and increased awareness about early diagnosis is expected to drive the segment’s growth.

Autoimmune diseases segment shall gain significant traction, owing to importance of tracing hereditary-based factors responsible for the prevalence of diseases like cancers. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8%.

North America shall dominate the global genetic testing services market, owing to increased demand for knowing ancestry, in-vitro fertilization and pre-implantation testing. The region shall hold around two-fifth of the global genetic testing services market, registering a robust CAGR of 7% in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific projects lucrative possibilities for the expansion of the global genetic testing services market. Rising prevalence of cancer and increased incidences of genetic disorders such as Huntington’s disease are expected to boost market share in the region. A robust CAGR of 8.4% is predicted for the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the genetic testing services market. As hospitals are reaching a saturation point, key companies are investing in various genetic testing methods to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing and treating COVID-19.

Recently, Avellino Lab USA announced additional production shifts to scale up the manufacturing of the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Test. Christened AvellinoCoV2, this ultra-rapid genetic test helps clinicians diagnose COVID-19 by identifying and isolating the genetic markers as approved by the FDA and the CDC. It is highly reliable and accurate as well.

Likewise, MedGenome and SciGenom Research Foundation have published research into genetic susceptibility of the COVID-19 disease. The research concludes that there are variants in the ACE-2 gene that will help protect individuals from infection. The firms hope to eventually develop a potential drug based on these variants in collaboration with a suitable pharmaceutical company. “The global genetic testing services market shows prolific growth opportunities in the future. With increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases, patients are increasingly seeking solutions that help them determine hereditary anomalies and seek appropriate treatment. This is expected to majorly boost the market,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

