Integrated Systems Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2015 – 2021

ntegrated Systems are known as the class of data center systems which are used to deliver a combination of server, network and shared-storage devices in a pre-integrated stack. These systems are used to combine networking, storage and compute as well as data center applications. With the help of integrated systems, different storage, server and networking vendors are now started offering a list of services which can resonate well with their data center operations, thereby boosting their infrastructure efficiency for high virtualized environments. It provides customers with more loosely coupled environment which is safe from all the complex interdependencies in order to bring more agility and automation in business processes. Thus, enterprises can effectively carry out all their process innovations without constantly modifying and maintaining diverse application programs. The adoption of integrated systems are aligned both with the maturity of service component provider and the operational dynamics of the customer environment.

The rising demand to integrate deployment techniques and modern application development are boosting the integrated systems market. Furthermore, emergence of more advanced forms of data management over the traditional models is another key driver for the global integrated systems market. Thus, opportunity lies in monetizing data center infrastructure functionalities owing to the rapid advances taking place in the social, mobile and real-time communication devices. Moreover, speed to market is another important characteristic of integrated systems. It deals with building an entire data center consisting of load balancers, virtual machines, firewalls and networking within an hour or two which was not possible with the traditional methods. In addition, other factors like business and global expansion, financial efficiency and core competency are further fueling the growth of integration systems market. However, the offerings provided by integrated systems are really complex regarding management of business ecosystem as well as technology integration.

The global integrated systems market is segmented on the basis of its type, business enterprise size, end-use industries and geographies. Based on its types, the integrated systems market is segmented into integrated workload systems, integrated infrastructure systems, and integrated reference architectures. Based on business enterprise size, integrated systems market is classified into small, medium and large business organizations. Further, based on end-use industries, the global integrated systems market is segmented into IT and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, defense and energy, and others. The market is gaining huge penetration in small and medium sized enterprises due to low-cost and efficient services provided by integrated systems for B2B integration. Moreover, the growing intra-region integration is fueling the demand of integrated services in Asia Pacific region, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Geographically, the market is most dominant in the North America region due to high demand of IT infrastructure services by small, medium and large industries in this region.

