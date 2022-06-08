Home Security Products and Solutions Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

New, York United States, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

This published report for the Home Security Products And Solutions Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study Home Security Products and Solutions Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2030. The assessment of the Home Security Products and Solutions Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2030.

The demand for advanced and state-of-the-art home security products and solutions has been steadily increasing over the last few years in both the developed and emerging economies across the globe. As interesting trends and opportunities present themselves in the global market, Persistence Market Research uncovers the different facets of the global home security products and solutions market in a new report titled ‘Home Security Products and Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Forecast (2017–2027).’ This comprehensive report presents a detailed analysis and forecast of the global home security products and solutions market over an eight year forecast period 2017 – 2027 after studying the performance of the market over a four year historical period from 2012 to 2016.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Honeywell International Inc, Robert Bosch Gmbh, United Technologies Corporation, ADT Corporation, Secom Co., Ltd, Assa Abloy, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, Allegion PLC, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Alarm.Com, Control4, Nortek Security and Control, Dallmeier Electronic Gmbh & Co. KG, Cognitive Systems Corp, and Stanley Security and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Home Security Products And Solutions.

Global Home Security Products and Solutions Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global home security products and solutions market has been segmented on the basis of Technology and Services into Fire Protection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, and Services; and on the basis of Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

In 2016, the Fire Protection Systems segment was valued at US$ 0 Mn and is projected to reach US$ 3845.2 Mn by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017–2027. This segment will represent incremental opportunity of US$ 2428.2 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

The Video Surveillance Systems segment is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 4 Mn between 2017 and 2027 and grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017–2027.

In 2016, the Access Control Systems segment was valued at US$ 753.3 Mn and is projected to reach US$ 2051.9 Mn by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.1% from 2017–2027.

Among the regional markets, the North America home security products and solutions market is anticipated to increase 2.4X in terms of value between 2017 and 2027.

The Europe regional market for home security products and solutions will reach a market valuation of US$ 2592.9 Mn by the end of 2027 from an estimated US$ 1,054.5 Mn in 2017, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The Europe regional market is anticipated to witness steady growth in terms of revenue during the eight year period 2017 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific market for home security products and solutions will witness a robust CAGR of 12.1% from 2017–2027.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

