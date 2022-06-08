Endodontic Reparative Cement Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis, Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Endodontic Reparative Cement Market 2022

The global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.

According to a recent study by Persistence Market Research, the global endodontic reparative cement market is expected to witness high growth from US$ 313.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 475.3 Mn by 2031 at CAGR of around 4.2%.

Growing number of endodontic procedures and introduction of technological advancements in endodontics are expected to boost market growth. Rising incidence of oral diseases is a major factor that will drive the market in the near future. As per WHO (World Health Organization), oral diseases are the fourth-most costly diseases to treat in emerging as well as developed nations.

Leading players are focusing on investments in developing countries to increase their foothold in the market. Also, major players in the market have been concentrating on enhancing gains through advancements in distribution channels.

Company Profiles:

Angelus

Ultradent Products Inc.

Pulpdent Corporation

Innovative BioCeramix, Inc.

Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC

Septodont Holding

B.J.M. Laboratories Ltd.

Parkell, Inc.

Coltene Holding AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, bioceramic-based sealers hold a high share of 45.1%.

By indication, root canal obturation accounts for 72.9% market.

By end user, dental clinics account for 49.1% market.

By region, North America held the largest share of 28.4% of the global market in 2020.

“Growing prevalence of oral diseases, rising awareness and adoption of endodontics, and technological innovations in dentistry are expected to drive demand of endodontic reparative cement over the decade,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading manufacturers of endodontic reparative cement are focusing on product launches, collaborations, and partnerships for global expansion objectives, thereby enhancing their market presence.

In September 2021, FKG Dentaire expanded its endodontic motor range with the new Rooter X3000

In August 2020, Dentsply Sirona continued to develop new solutions by introducing Axeos™ and Schick AEfor, both intraoral and extraoral imaging that produces superior.

What Else is in the Report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on endodontic reparative cement market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021–2031.

The study is based on product (bioceramic-based sealers {mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA)-based, calcium silicate-based, calcium phosphate-based}, zinc oxide eugenol-based, epoxy resin-based, silicone-based, calcium hydroxide-based, glass ionomer-based, and di methacrylate resin-based), indication (root canal obturation, dental restoration, and cavity lining), and end user (hospitals, ASCs, and dental clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

