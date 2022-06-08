Electronics & Semiconductor Industry to Fuel Growth Prospects for Electroceramics Market During Forecast Period 2022-2032

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Electroceramics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electroceramics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electroceramics Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electroceramics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Electroceramics

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electroceramics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electroceramics Market.

As per Fact.MR’s electroceramics industry survey, sales of electroceramics surpassed US$ 8 Bn at the beginning of the historical period (2016), expanding 1.2X to reach US$ 9 Bn by 2020. The market is further anticipated to expand, albeit moderately, to reach over US$ 11 Bn by 2031, with alumina electroceramics generating 2/5 of overall market revenue.

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Electroceramics for Capacitors Electroceramics for Data Storage Devices Electroceramics for Optoelectric Devices Electroceramics for Actuators & Sensors Electroceramics for Other Applications

Material Titanate Electroceramics Zirconate Electroceramics Alumina Electroceramics Other Material Type Electroceramics

Product Type Dielectric Electroceramics Conductive Electroceramics Piezoelectric Electroceramics Magnetic Electroceramics Other Product Type Electroceramics



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, piezoelectric electroceramics sales to surge at over 3% CAGR through 2031

Dielectric electroceramics demand likely to surpass US$ 4 Bn by the end of the forecast period

By application, capacitors to account for bulk of electroceramics demand, topping a CAGR of 4%

Alumina electroceramics to account for over 2 out of 5 sales through 2031

Sales of electroceramics topped US$ 2 Bn across the U.S in 2020, amid extensive uptake across data storage devices

Extensive 5G infrastructure deployment to render China’s revenue share at above US$ 2 Bn

India, Australia and South Korea to collectively account for over US$ 1 Bn by 2031

“Increasing pace of digitalization is revolutionizing data assimilation and connectivity trends, prompting organizations to purchase high capacity servers and supercomputers, bolstering demand for electroceramics,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent expansion strategies deployed by key electroceramics players include product launches, acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, regulatory approvals and securing patents among others. Some notable developments include:

In May 2017 , CeramTec GmbH acquired Morgan Advanced Materials’ UK electroceramics business, comprising of two manufacturing sites at Ruabon and Southampton for an enterprise value worth US$ 65 Mn ( £47 Mn)

, CeramTec GmbH acquired Morgan Advanced Materials’ UK electroceramics business, comprising of two manufacturing sites at Ruabon and Southampton for an enterprise value worth Mn ( Mn) In February 2021, CTS Corporation was awarded over US$ 1.5 Mn for developing next generation piezoelectric single crystal materials from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) in the U.S. This funding will help the company enhance production of electroceramics for multiple applications

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Electroceramics Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Electroceramics market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Electroceramics market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Electroceramics Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Electroceramics Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Electroceramics Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Electroceramics Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Electroceramics: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Electroceramics sales.

More Valuable Insights on Electroceramics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Electroceramics, Sales and Demand of Electroceramics, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

