The Oncology Mice Models Market To Get Catalyzed By AI-Way Healthcare Delivery, Reaching US$ 696.4 Mn

The global Oncology Mice Models Market is all set to witness a CAGR of 6% in the next decade. It is expected to reach US$ 696.4 Mn by the year 2032. With digitized communication channels making a beeline to the healthcare vertical, the advanced clinics are into virtual consultation mode, and this scenario is expected to continue even going forward. Regulatory approvals for this type of communication are on the way. Close to 70% of the public hospitals worldwide are being asked to adopt digital means. This would be the scene with healthcare vertical in the subsequent period.

Cancer immunotherapy, also known as immuno-oncology, is a type of cancer treatment that utilizes the immune system’s ability to inhibit, control, and eliminate cancer. Immunotherapy educates the immune system to recognize and attack specific cancer cells. Immunotherapy also boosts the immune cells by providing additional components to a body to help them eliminate cancer.

In a recent study by Persistence Market Research on the global oncology mice models market, it was found that the market is set to grow from US$ 390.3 Mn in 2022 to US$ 696.4 Mn by the end of 2032, witnessing high growth during the forecast period. This reflects a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Despite continuous improvement and identification of novel cancer immunotherapy, there is a pressing need to establish a robust platform to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pre-clinical drugs, simulate the interaction between patients’ tumor and immune systems, and predict patients’ responses to the treatment. Immuno-oncology therapies work by taking breaks off the immune system or boosting its ability to detect and destroy tumor cells.

Most pharma companies are focusing on the production of next-generation combination IO therapies. In recent years, a large number of immuno-oncology drugs were developed by various pharma companies, which can boost the growth of this market.

Surge in research of oncology drugs in the past decade has resulted in the generation of a large number of target molecules that need to undergo preclinical and clinical trials for approval. This will help to boost the growth of the market.

In September 2021, Harbour BioMed announced IND approval for phase II trial of Anti-FcRn Batoclimab in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, in China.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Syngeneic tumor mice models contributed the highest revenue share of 56.2% in 2021 in the global market.

The end user segment was dominated by contract research organizations with nearly 1/3 revenue share in 2021.

North America led the global market with nearly 48.6% value share in 2021.

“The global oncology mice models market is expected to witness significant growth due to development of immuno-oncology combination drugs therapy,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Competition

Some of the leading suppliers of mice models are The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River, Taconic Biosciences, Shanghai Model organism, and Envigo amongst others. Key market players are focusing on acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches to increase their revenues across geographies.

In February 2021, Charles River acquired Cognate Bioservices to expand its cell and gene therapy programs.

In January 2022, Taconic Biosciences announced the launch of the huNOG-EXL EA (Early Access) humanized immune system (HIS) mouse.

In October 2021, The Jackson Laboratory announced the acquisition of Charles River Laboratories Japan.

In September 2021, Envigo announced a collaboration with Biocytogen to distribute the B-NDG triple immunodeficient and humanizable mouse model.

