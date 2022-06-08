Revenue Generation From Data Centers Are Likely To Accelerate At A High CAGR Of 13.8% To Top Us$ 279 Bn By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Data Center Market Analysis by Type (New Data Centers, Data Center Rebuild), by Consulting (Network Design, Security Consulting, Network Analysis, Benchmarking), by Integration (Project Management, Installation, Test & Debug), by Application & Regional Forecast to 2032

The global data center market is expected to be valued at around US$ 77 Bn in 2022. Revenue generation from data centers is likely to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.8% to top US$ 279 Bn by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Data Center Market Survey Report:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Google LLC
  • Equinix, Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • By Type :

    • New Data Centers
      • Internal Data Centers
      • Service Provider Data Centers
    • Data Center Rebuild

  • By Application :

    • Data Centers for IT & Telecom
    • Data Centers for BFSI
    • Data Centers for Governments
    • Data Centers for Healthcare
    • Others

  • By Consulting :

    • Network Design
    • Network Design & Planning
    • Security Consulting
    • Network Analysis
    • Benchmarking
    • Needs Assessment
    • Operation Assessment
    • Process Improvement

  • By Integration :

    • Project Management
    • Installation
    • Test & Debug
    • Custom Software Development
    • Security Implementation
    • Change Management
    • System Configuration
    • Training & Site Preparation

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Data Center Market report provide to the readers?

  • Data Center fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Data Center player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Data Center in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Data Center.

The report covers following Data Center Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Data Center market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Data Center
  • Latest industry Analysis on Data Center Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Data Center Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Data Center demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Data Center major players
  • Data Center Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Data Center demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Data Center Market report include:

  • How the market for Data Center has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Data Center on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Data Center?
  • Why the consumption of Data Center highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

