Makefield Highlands Golf Course Offers a Complete Golf Experience

Yardley, PA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Makefield Highlands Golf Course is pleased to announce they offer a complete golf experience, including a world-class golf course, dining experience, electronic games, event hosting, and more. Located on an 18th-century farm, the golf course promises a beautiful course that will hold golfers’ interest.

At Makefield Highlands Golf Course, individuals can experience the well-designed golf course with food packages available to give golfers the fuel they need to get through their games. In addition to playing golf on the golf course, they also offer digital outdoor golf simulator games to give golfers a unique golfing experience. Virtual golf packages allow up to four individuals per monitor to play an exciting game of golf. Golfers are invited to take advantage of their coupon deal that gives golfers $10 off their second round of golf in the virtual simulator after paying for a full game. Food, party, and event packages are available.

In addition to allowing golfers to play a round of 18-hole simulated golf, Makefield Highlands Golf Course is proud to help individuals improve their game with various training games available. The mobile skill-based games help golfers hone their skills from their mobile devices through the revolutionary Toptracer Range apps. Training modes include capture the flag, precision, and long drive mobile games.

Anyone interested in learning how they provide a complete golf experience can find out more by visiting the

Makefield Highlands Golf Course website or by calling 1-215-321-7000.

About Makefield Highlands Golf Course: Makefield Highlands Golf Course is located on an old 18th-century farm, providing golfers with spectacular views on a well-designed golf course. In addition to traditional golf experiences, the course features Toptracer Range games and golf simulators to provide a unique experience ideal for parties and honing golf skills. Food is available onsite, and the venue is available to book for events and parties.

Company: Makefield Highlands Golf Course

Address: 1418 Woodside Road

City: Yardley

State: PA

Zip code: 19067

Telephone number: 1-215-321-7000

Website: https://makefieldhighlandsgolf.com