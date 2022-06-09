Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Industry Overview

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size was valued at USD 88.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.61% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), shortage of organ donors, risks associated with transplants, technological advancements, and initiatives by the leading players to introduce advanced products and services are a few factors driving the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, thereby propelling the market growth. In addition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant demand for dialysis across the world. Owing to this, the market has witnessed regulatory support from various government authorities and a rise in financial incentives. These factors are expected to contribute to the positive growth of the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had considerably impacted the dialysis care market globally. The pandemic had led to a sudden increase in demand for dialysis devices and consumables due to high hospitalization rates. For instance, as per the CDC statistics of 2021, CKD affected an estimated 37 million U.S. individuals, i.e., 1 in 7 U.S. adults. This was mainly owing to the higher prevalence of comorbid conditions, such as CKD, diabetes, and hypertension. In addition, the pandemic led to major interruptions in the supply chain, which created challenges for manufacturers in keeping up with supply. Moreover, rising medical needs deriving from the geriatric populace, stronger demand for innovative products and therapies, and advancements in medical technologies are expected to further add to the market growth post-COVID-19. In addition, rising efforts by public and private organizations to encourage home HD/PD can further create profitable opportunities for the market post-COVID-19.

The rising incidence of AKIs is a key factor expected to drive the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. For instance, the National Kidney Foundation, Inc. projected that more than one in seven adults are affected by kidney disease. The following figure depicts the percentage of U.S. adults aged 18 years or older and gender-wise affected by Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). According to the CDC, more than approximately 37 million people are estimated to have CKD. Furthermore, according to the same source, CKD is more common in people over the age of 65 years and can lead to dialysis.

Moreover, in the past few years, the requirement for dialysis has increased. For instance, according to the National Kidney Foundation in 2018, 785,883 U.S. residents faced kidney failure, of which, 554,038 received dialysis. Likewise, according to data published by the FDA, about 10,000 children in the U.S. develop acute AKI. These children have a survival rate of around 38% to 43%. The death rate for neonates with AKI is around 60%. Fluid overload is prevalent in critically ill neonates and children, especially after procedures such as cardiac surgery. Such factors are likely to drive the demand for neonatal hemodialysis, thereby propelling market growth.

The U.S. dominated the North American market with a revenue share of over 90.0% in 2021. The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and healthcare spending by Medicare are contributing to the growth of the market in the country. As per the National Kidney Foundation, in 2019, more than 500,000 patients have undergone dialysis and more than 200,000 people are living with a kidney transplant. Moreover, Medicare cost for people with all stages of CKD in 2017 was around USD 120 billion. In 2017, Medicare spent USD 84 billion on people with CKD and USD 36 billion on people with End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD).

Furthermore, the demand for home care dialysis services has increased over the years and is expected to increase further. Patients suffering from acute and chronic kidney diseases are treated at home or at outpatient facilities. Hence, the demand for renal home therapies has increased. Moreover, according to the NCBI, as of 2017, 10.8% of U.S. residents are dialyzed at home, which is a 30% increase in home dialysis over the past decade. In 2019, Advancing Kidney Health Initiative proposed to increase the number of patients with renal failure to be treated at home by hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. Additionally, CMS proposed a goal where 80% of dialysis patients are to be treated with the help of a home dialysis setting. With such initiatives undertaken by governments and organizations, the demand for home care dialysis services is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market – The global diabetes associated ophthalmic treatment market size was valued at USD 27.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Diabetes Devices Market – The global diabetes devices market size was valued at USD 26.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market based on type, product, end-use, and region:

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hemodialysis Conventional hemodialysis Short daily hemodialysis Nocturnal hemodialysis Peritoneal dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Device Machine Dialyzer Water treatment system Others Consumables Bloodline Concentrates Catheters Others Services Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Home-based Hospital-based Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

December 2020: Medtronic launched a dialysis machine for neonatal and pediatrics in the U.S.

October 2019: Fresenius Medical Care received a breakthrough device designation by the U.S. FDA for its new hemodialysis machine that aims to stop blood clotting without the use of any medication.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include:

Baxter

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

DaVita

BD

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

