Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Industry Overview

The global veterinary artificial insemination market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing demand for improved animal efficiency and productivity, demand for animal protein, supportive initiatives by industry stakeholders, need for sustainable food production, and adoption of sexed semen in developing markets are some of the key drivers of this market. Genus IntelliGenTM is Genus’ sexed semen technology that is used to develop sexed bovine genetics for Red Sindhi, Gir, Jersey, Holstein, Sahiwal Crossbreeds, and Mehsana and Murrah buffaloes, under the ‘Sexcel’ brand in India.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented several challenges for the market for veterinary artificial insemination. This included challenges in performing AI procedures on-site, dampened demand for AI products and services, and risks and uncertainty due to fluctuating consumption patterns across several key markets. However, the pandemic along with other disease break-outs during the period such as the African Swine Fever (ASF), highlighted the need to produce superior livestock to secure the food source. To safeguard employees and farmers against Covid-19, in June 2020, the Animal Husbandry Department of India launched a program. Under this program, the department was offering telephonic assistance to animal farm owners. In addition, artificial insemination services were being delivered to farmers at their doorstep during the lockdown period. Thereby, such initiatives have contributed to the growth of the market for veterinary artificial insemination.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market

The artificial insemination technique has been commercially available for over 60 years and has been utilized very effectively in the cattle and dairy industry. Various factors such as the risks involved with animal breeding and disease transmission are the major factors leading to market growth. Increasing productivity using AI technology is boosting the market for veterinary artificial insemination. Female offspring born through artificial insemination are found to produce more milk than normal offspring. The use of semen extenders containing antibiotics is also helpful in preventing the transmission of bacterial diseases. Furthermore, the entire procedure of AI is considered to be much more hygienic than natural mating.

Moreover, as the production conditions and the farmers’ needs evolve, many of the animal breeds are no longer suitable for the majority of farms. However, artificial insemination is used as a preferred reproduction method for such breeds and makes it possible to continue to farm the breeds in situ. Associated advantages such as increased efficiency of bull usage, genetic selection, decreased cost of housing, handling bull, and safety for farmers and animals are further anticipated to increase adoption of AI in the coming years. Increasing calf prices is also major factor for adopting the AI technique. According to a report published by the Beef Cattle Research Council in March 2018, bull prices were USD 5,500 to USD 8,000 in Canada from 2015 to 2016. These prices decreased from USD 4,500 to USD 6,500 from 2017 to 2018 owing to the adoption of AI.

The demand for the genetically superior breed of animals is increasing, which in turn is increasing the demand for artificial insemination procedures in animals. The industry players are continuously trying to develop new products along with partnerships, collaboration, and acquisitions to sustain their market share. For instance, in August 2020, Cogent collaborated with AB Europe, a sheep breeding company, to launch a novel sexed semen service for sheep producers in the U.K. In May 2018, Recombinetics partnered with SEMEX for the implementation of a precision breeding program that improved animal health and well-being through hornless dairy cattle genetics.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Animal Health Industry Research Reports.

Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market – The global veterinary point of care diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global veterinary point of care diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030. Veterinary Orthopedics Market – The global veterinary orthopedics market size was valued at USD 434.01 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary artificial insemination market based on animal type, product, end-user, and region:

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Cattle Swine Ovine & Caprine Equine Others

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Normal Semen Sexed Semen

Veterinary Artificial Insemination End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Animal Husbandry Others

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

May 2019: Genus plc partnered with Beijing Capital Agribusiness (BCA) located in China. BCA is expected to assist the company in patented technology applications to develop Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Virus (PrRVS)-resistant animal.

April 2018: Select Sires introduced an Elite sexed fertility product line. The company would identify sires with superior fertility sex-sorted semen using an Elite Sexed Fertility designation, enhancing its product base.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the veterinary artificial insemination market include:

Genus

URUS Group LP

CRV

SEMEX

Viking Genetics

Select Sires Inc.

Swine Genetics International

Shipley Swine Genetics

Stallion AI Services Ltd

STgenetics

Order a free sample PDF of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter