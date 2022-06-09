Virtual Reality Market Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Virtual Reality Industry Overview

The global virtual reality market size was valued at USD 21.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Virtual Reality (VR) is a digitally produced experience that simulates a three-dimensional environment in the real world. The technology provides viewers with an immersive experience using VR gadgets such as gloves, headsets or glasses, and bodysuits. Virtual Reality has revolutionized the gaming and entertainment sectors by allowing users to immerse themselves in a highly simulated environment. Furthermore, the growing use of this technology in instructional training, such as for teaching engineers, mechanics, pilots, field workers, defense warriors, and technicians in the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors, is propelling the market growth.

Apart from educational and training purposes, virtual reality is widely adopted for various other applications. For instance, the technology allows engineers to experiment with a vehicle’s design and construction at the concept stage before beginning on costly prototypes in the automobile industry. With VR exposure therapy, the technology is also used for treating people with mental health issues. Furthermore, tourism companies use VR technology to enable potential clients or customers to take a virtual tour of monuments, iconic destinations, restaurants, and hotels.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, several industries were shut down temporarily and lockdowns were imposed to arrest the spread of the virus, in turn impacting business operations across regions. However, the increasing need for businesses to continue their activities online resulted in an increased demand for VR. Companies have shifted to virtual platforms to continue their ongoing business activities, such as attending meetings and formulating policies and strategies. Additionally, VR technology is evolving as a promising tool for virtual events. Event planners provide visitors with engaging and diverse experiences by hosting the event on a virtual platform and presenting it as a virtual reality experience. As a result, the growing popularity of virtual events is encouraging market growth.

The increasing use of VR applications in the architecture and planning sector is another factor likely to foster market growth. The use of VR technology in architecture aids in decision-making and visualizing the effects of suggested urban designs and architectural plans. It also enables the early detection and correction of faults, thus saving time and money. Moreover, several real-estate agencies have begun using virtual reality to give virtual tours of properties, increasing the likelihood of a sale. For instance, in February 2021, Zillow, an online real-estate marketplace company, introduced the Zillow 3D Home tour, an interactive media for real estate shoppers, to check out houses through VR technology remotely. The company deploys AI, which supports breaking down the obstacles between listing media, such as virtual tours and photos, and listing data, such as room dimensions and square footage.

The entertainment and sports industries have gained significant benefits from VR technology. The market for virtual reality is projected to be widely adopted in location-based entertainment, gaming, theaters, and music. For instance, in 2018, Europa-Park, a German amusement park, installed VR rollercoasters called Eurostat Coastality, which allow visitors to experience a world based on the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. In 2018, China established the VR Star Theme Park, which features over 40 VR rides. The increased popularity of VR entertainment is expected to contribute to market growth.

Virtual Events Market – The global virtual events market size was valued at USD 114.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Virtual Reality Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual reality market on the basis of device, technology, component, application, and region:

Virtual Reality Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Head-mounted Display (HMD) Gesture-tracking Device (GTD) Projectors & Display Wall (PDW)

Virtual Reality Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Semi & Fully Immersive Non-immersive

Virtual Reality Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hardware Software

Virtual Reality Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Aerospace & Defense Consumer Commercial Enterprise Healthcare Others

Virtual Reality Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

May 2020: Apple Inc. acquired NextVR Inc. to expand its VR capabilities for sports and entertainment. Companies are focusing on offering quality services to their viewers with innovative content and examining new fields with VR solutions as the market becomes more competitive.

June 2020: Meta acquired Ready at Dawn, a VR-based video game developer, and entered into an agreement to develop games for Oculus Studios that incorporate VR-based content.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Virtual Reality market include

Barco

CyberGlove Systems, Inc.

Meta

HTC Corporation

Microsoft

Samsung

Sensics, Inc.

Sixense Enterprises, Inc. (Penumbra, Inc.)

Ultraleap Limited

