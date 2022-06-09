Keep Your Restaurant Functioning in Top Shape with New Grease Trap Installation from Greaseco

NAAS, Ireland, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Is a clogged grease trap throwing out normal work in your restaurant? Are you unable to operate the commercial kitchen with overflowing sinks? It’s time you go to the experts and Greaseco is one name to remember to replace the conventional plumbing system and install a brand new plumbing device. The company aims to create a sustainable environment and specializes in grease trap installation across Ireland. The passion to help the commercial kitchen owners and the concerns for the environment is the reason the company provides automatic traps that can be made of any size. They obtain the necessary documents for Dublin City Council and ensure that the traps are of optimal sizes.

One of the restaurant owners of Dublin, Joseph seemed excited about their grease traps and said “I am tremendously happy to have availed the services of Greaseco for installing grease traps and have been a loyalist of this company for many years. I have bid goodbye to stinking kitchen sinks overflowing frequently since I asked them to install the grease trap. My kitchen looks much healthier and the chefs work happily there without a speck of hindrance”.

Why Greaseco?

Greaseco is the name that synchronizes with the installation of grease traps Ireland and has been making commercial kitchens more hygienic and environment-friendly. They also clean and maintain the grease traps and dispose of the waste in an eco-friendly manner. If you own a restaurant and dread blocks in the kitchen, install a grease trap today and get the best services from the experts. They offer:

  • Grease trap installation
  • Cleaning and maintenance of grease traps
  • Disposal of waste in an eco-friendly manner
  • Septic tank cleaning
  • Cost-effective installation and cleaning service
  • Eliminates the hazards of overflowing kitchens
  • Remove bad odors and make kitchens more hygienic

Do not wait for the commercial kitchen to overflow and affect the health of your employees. Call 019081577 or visit https://greasetrapcleaning.ie/ to complete the installation.

About the company

Greaseco is one of the familiar names you will hear in Ireland for installing grease traps or cleaning and maintaining them. So, it’s time you get rid of a sink that blocks the flow of wastewater and makes your commercial kitchen a hub of infections. Ask the experts to install the plumbing device today.

