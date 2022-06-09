Natural Carotenoids Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Valuation Of Over US$ 2 Billion By 2030 | Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to study specifics, the global market for carotenoids is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period, with demand exceeding 5 million kg in 2018. Further, the carotenoids market is likely to deliver 5.1% CAGR in terms of volume during the review period.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1196

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By end-use, carotenoids for dietary supplements & nutraceutical ingredients set to create around US$ 140.3 Mn opportunity

Carotenoids demand for food & beverage colorants to surge at a CAGR of 4%

Synthetic Carotenoids to account for over 3 out of 5 sales through 2031

U.S carotenoids market likely to flourish at a CAGR of around 5% until 2031

Heavy demand anticipated across cosmetics & personal care applications

China to experience a growth rate of 5% in value CAGR terms across the decade

“Rising concerns regarding presence of inorganic chemicals in synthetic carotenoids is tilting demand in favor of naturally sourced ingredients, broadening expansion prospects in the forthcoming decade,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of carotenoids are taking bold steps to expand their business reach. They are focusing on adopting innovative marketing strategies, technological developments, and mergers and acquisitions.

In Aug 2018 BASF Animal Nutrition launches its Lucantin® NXT product line in the EU 28 market. The next generation of carotenoids is stabilized by propyl gallate (PG) and butylhydroxytoluene (BHT) or tocopherol.

In Oct 2020 Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group for an enterprise value of €980 million.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1196



Key Segments Covered:

Product Beta-Carotene Carotenoids Lutein Carotenoids Astaxanthin Carotenoids Canthaxanthin Carotenoids Lycopene Carotenoids Other Carotenoids

Source Natural Carotenoids Synthetic Carotenoids

End Use Carotenoids for Food & Beverage Colorants Carotenoids for Animal Feed Additives Carotenoids for Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical Ingredients Carotenoids for Pharmaceutical Additives Carotenoids for Cosmetic & Personal Care Additives



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/protein-ice-cream-market

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/3669/coffee-fruit-extract-market

Chewable Coffee Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/2141/chewable-coffee-market



About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/