The Orthopaedic Shoes Market To Grow Beyond The Odds Of Mediocrity

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the feet are the foundation of the entire body. Until very recently, the only solution available to people who required some form of walking assistance was custom orthotics which are often costly to make, uncomfortable to wear and may not fit in very well with different shoe or foot sizes. However, now the Orthopaedic Shoes Market has begun to design shoes with custom orthotics built-in which are also stylish and cost less than a single visit to the orthopaedic. Shoes, especially for the fairer sex, are less of a commodity and more of an object of self-expression. They can be bold, casual, business-like, sporty, laid-back or even sexy! However, as a person ages, they tend to prioritise comfort over style. Shoes meant for an older clientele will often focus on padding, comfort, and how they will enable the person to be at ease throughout the day. Sometimes, a person can even be advised by doctors to wear special shoes to recover from an injury or to provide additional support. This is where the Orthopaedic Shoes Market comes into the picture.

Orthopaedic Shoes Market: Dynamics

An ageing population in developed countries can be safely assumed to be the biggest driver of the Orthopaedic Shoes Market. An older person tends to have weaker natural shock absorbers i.e. feet. They might also suffer from balance or nerve sensation related issues. Orthopaedic shoes are specially designed to adapt to their foot with each step taken, while simultaneously protecting their heels fat pad from any injury.

An increasing focus on health and fitness should also benefit the Orthopaedic Shoes Market. Sportspersons tend to get injured more often than the rest of us and they would stand to gain immensely from orthopaedic shoes as opposed to casual/ sports shoes. Since the latter focus exclusively on design, it can lead to discomfort at best or injury at worst for highly active individuals.

Another trend observed in the Orthopaedic Shoes Market is the blurring of lines between fashion and function. While the shoes worn by runway models might appear very stylish, they are often very uncomfortable to wear on a daily basis. Orthopaedic shoes, on the other hand, provide the optimum comfort while being fairly unattractive to look at. Now, the lines are nowhere near as well defined since both kinds of shoes have begun to meet at the proverbial middle ground! The main driver for this is the millennial generation who have begun to focus more on comfort than fashion. There may even be a sense of individuality and utilitarianism which makes them opt for Orthopaedic Shoes as they are considered to be ‘go anywhere, anytime’ kind of shoes. They can simply be stashed into a backpack and taken for a hike, walk or a long holiday – the so-called athleisure trend, which involves them giving topmost priority to comfort and skewing rigid gender norms altogether.

Orthopaedic Shoes Market: key Players

Some of the Orthopaedic Shoes Market players are New Balance, Dr Comfort, Mephisto, Propet, Clark’s, Piedro, Sole, Rokab, Orthofeet, Vionic, Apex, DARCO, Drew Shoe, Duna and Chaneco.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

