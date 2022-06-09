Amerigo Scientific Announces the Launch of Extra Large Drying Traps

New York, USA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, is excited to introduce new extra large Drying Traps (up to 4 liters of acetonitrile solution) for research application. These new DNA moisture traps can be used for maintaining moisture-free environments in oligonucleotide synthesis.

Automated solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis is characterized by its simple operation, high efficiency, and good reproducibility. Almost all commercially available automated synthesis instruments are designed to support the phosphoramidite method for nucleic acid chemical synthesis. During chemical synthesis, a phosphoramidite is coupled to the 5′-hydroxyl group of a nucleoside immobilized on a solid phase through its reactive 3′-phosphorus group. Completing a single synthetic cycle results in the addition of one nucleotide residue to the growing chain. Each additional cycle consists of four chemical reactions, including detritylation (or deblocking), coupling, capping, and oxidation.

Amerigo Scientific offers high-quality auxiliary reagents covering every step of the oligonucleotide synthesis cycle. From deblocking to oxidation, Amerigo Scientific ensures the auxiliary reagents are suitable for every synthesizer type. The list of products includes drying traps, acetonitrile diluents and washes, deblocking solutions, activators, oxidizers, sulfurization reagents, capping reagents, and auxiliary reagents for H-phosphonate chemistry. These new Drying Traps products are an addition to Amerigo Scientific’s ancillary reagents products.

DNA moisture traps are used to maintain a moisture-free environment during oligonucleotide synthesis. These traps help provide ultra-anhydrous conditions for high-quality full-length DNA/RNA. Traps at Amerigo Scientific are available in four different sizes: small, medium, large, and extra large.

The DNA moisture trap is fully activated in a vacuum-sealed foil package for immediate use. These traps efficiently dry phosphoramidite solutions in acetonitrile, tetrazole solutions in acetonitrile (activator solutions), or dry acetonitrile (for preparing phosphoramidite solutions or activator solutions). Additionally, these traps can be used in the acetonitrile bottle wash cycle of the DNA synthesizer to maintain a dry environment, thus securing high coupling throughout each cycle of synthesis. Traps can also restore the availability of “wet” acetonitrile (approximately 250 ppm moisture) by reducing moisture levels below 50 ppm.

“The extra large Drying Traps is a new offering for use in your oligonucleotide synthesis research,” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific. “In addition, we also offer a range of building blocks, modified nucleoside derivatives, intermediates, and other reagents to meet your oligonucleotide synthesis or nucleic acid synthesis needs.”

For more information about the Extra large Drying Traps or any other details about Amerigo Scientific’s ancillary reagents products, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical as well as biochemical fields and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns, and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.