CD BioSciences Announces Solubilization and Stabilization Solution to Simplify GPCR Research

New York, USA, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a leading customer-focused biotechnology company based in New York, introduces GPCR solubilization and stabilization services to researchers to help advance scientific programs in GPCR research and drug development.

GPCRs are a large family of membrane proteins with seven transmembrane domains that play key roles in the regulation of various physiological processes and pathological conditions. A prerequisite for successful GPCR research and drug development is the ability to study isolated receptor proteins that maintain proper folding and pharmacology. However, due to the inherent instability of aqueous solutions and the hydrophobicity of GPCRs, it is often difficult to isolate functional GPCRs from membranes without compromising the protein’s structural and functional integrity.

Detergents are widely used for GPCR solubilization and act as a critical step in dissociating membrane proteins and lipids from native membranes. Following solubilization of GPCRs, detergents are often removed and reconstituted into stably defined stable lipid systems to overcome the inherent instability barriers of GPCRs in detergents. More conformationally homogeneous stable receptors also facilitate crystallogenesis. Amphiphilic materials, such as detergents, amphiphiles, and nanodiscs, play an integral role in these steps.

In particular, detergents are soluble amphiphiles with critical micelle concentrations (CMCs) that are typically in the millimolar range. Detergents used for GPCR solubilization can be divided into ionic detergents, non-ionic detergents and zwitterionic detergents. Numerous measures have been used to improve the stability of GPCRs in detergent solutions. Micelles are also amphipathic materials that retain amphiphilic colloidal structures formed by the self-assembly of amphiphilic molecules. They can be used to keep GPCRs uniformly dispersed in aqueous solutions in light of full intrinsic functionality.

Another example includes Lipodisqs. Lipodisqs are a discoid nanoscale lipid bilayer system formed by styrene maleic acid (SMA). SMA can be used to extract GPCRs directly from native membranes. This provides a detergent-free GPCR solubilization method that preserves the cyclic lipid environment and maintains the native structure of the target protein.

There is no single amphiphilic material that is correct for the solubilization and stabilization of every GPCR. Correct selection is critical for maintaining the functional state of solubilized receptors. Additionally, the solubilization process must also be optimized to yield the highest extraction efficiency. With a strong GPCR platform and experienced scientists, CD BioSciences works closely with clients to help them find the strategy most suitable for their research and remains dedicated to GPCR projects with unreserved service and best efforts.

CD BioSciences provides comprehensive and professional protein-based solutions for GPCR research and drug development. If you are interested in GPCR solubilization and stabilization services or have any specific inquiries, please visit its site at https://www.progpcr.com.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a leading customer-focused biotechnology company founded in New York. With unparalleled expertise in manufacturing, CD BioSciences is dedicated biological and chemical products and strives for solutions that can improve research outcomes and dramatically increase the success of any related research. CD BioSciences is committed to providing universities, research institutions, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies with a wide range of high quality as well as reliable products and comprehensive service packages related to GPCRs that will enable further advancement of basic science and drug development.