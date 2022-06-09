Carrot Seed Oil Market 2022 Analysis Of Production, Future Demand, Sales And Consumption Research Report To 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Carrot Seed Oil Garners the Aromatherapy Spotlight

Believed to offer a variety of health benefits, carrot seed oil market has gained immense traction owing to its popularity in aromatherapy and its myriad anti-inflammatory properties. When inhaled directly or diffused in the air, carrot seed oil significantly improves psychological and physical health and well-being.

The carrot seed essential oil is choker-block full of bioflavonoids which act as powerful anti-oxidants. Its skin care applications reduce age spots and fine lines, combat psoriasis and improves elasticity of the skin. The moisturizing properties help to soften and nourish hair and give it a richer sheen. The cosmetologically diverse applications of carrot seed essential oil will give significant impetus to the carrot seed oil market in the foreseeable future.

Increasing health awareness to boost growth of carrot seed oil market Over the years, the global demand for aromatic oils in various applications has increased due to the rise in health consciousness among people. Carrot seed oil is processed from the extraction of a carrot plant, which is effectively used for many skin- and face-related problems. Moreover, carrot seed oil has also found its application as a cooking oil in the food industry due to the presence of several nutrients in the carrot seed oil. The global carrot production was estimated at more than 45 Mn tonnes by 2018-end and is expanding at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The global market for carrot seed oil is anticipated to witness remunerative opportunities over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for natural oils. The global carrot seed oil market across all the region consists of hundreds of small and large scale processors with their global and regional business and sales footprint.

Increasing overall production of carrot seed is expected to amplify the sales of carrot seed oil

The global market for carrot seed oil is expected to witness rising demand for carrot seed oil in R&D activities due to its several health benefits and wide application in food, skin care and face care sectors.

Some of the other market driving factors behind the growth of carrot seed oil market across the globe includes growing industrialization, rising consumer awareness, rising demand for organic seed oils and increasing overall cultivation of carrot seed among other factors. Also, the low cost of carrot seed oil along with the availability of different types of blends in carrot seed oil is expected to open a plethora of market opportunities for key vendors in the market to attract more consumers. However, lack of manufacturing facilities and product reach in some of the regions may hamper the growth of the global carrot seed oil market over the forecast period from 2019-2029.

