Gearmate unveils a new range of new Hardtop Canopies and Tannoe Covers

London, UK, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Due to the success of Gearmate’s manufacturing of vehicle storage solutions over the years and with the high demand for Gearmate to design and manufacture hard tops, Gearmate are pleased to announce that they now have developed their very own exclusive range of Hard tops, making Gearmate a one stop shop for your vehicles needs. Take a look at the new and exclusive range of tops now available to purchase along side the vast range of Geardrawers, Gearslides and much more.

PRO HARDTOP CANOPY

At the moment, this new innovative canopy is only being made for the 2021 double cab for the Ford Ranger or Isuzu Dmax, with a short lead time of only 6 weeks. The canopy will be rolled out for other vehicles soon.

• PROUDLY MANUFACTURED IN THE UK

• 100% RECYCLABLE ALUMINIUM CONSTRUCTION

• 250Kg LOAD BEARING ROOF

• MARKET LEADING GULLWING AND REAR DOOR ACCESS

• INTERGRATED WEATHERPROOF SYSTEM

• BUILT IN VENTILATION

• HIGH SECURITY CONSTRUCTION

• LOW CARBON FOOTPRINT VS IMPORTED FIBRE GLASS TOPS

• OPTIONAL BESPOKE DOOR WRAPPING TO PERSONALISE YOUR DESIGN OR ADD YOUR COMPANY LOGO

GEARDECK TONNEAU COVER

The perfect choice for the pickup owner, a versatile tonneau cover featuring three side openings, giving pickup owners endless possibilities for the use of their vehicle, whether that be work, play or both.

• PROUDLY MANUFACTURED IN THE UK

• 250Kg LOAD BEARING SURFACE

• BUILT IN WEATHERPROOF DRAINAGE SYSTEM

• HIGH STRENGTH LIGHT WEIGHT ALUMINIUM CONSTRUCTION

• DURABLE LINE-X FINISH

• 100% RECYCLABLE MATERIALS

• RAPID ACCESS TO YOUR LOAD

• HIGHLY SECURE VS ROLL TOPS

Where they began

Founded in 2002, PNJ Engineering Limited is a Tier 1 supplier to Global OEMs such as Fiat Group, Massey Ferguson, AGCO Corporation, Cummins Inc., and JCB group. Gearmate’s main manufacturing and assembly process first began at its sister company PNJ Engineering Limited based in Warwickshire, England.

Gearmate is born

In 2015, PNJ added pickup trucks to its vehicle fleet and quickly realized that the load bed became a nightmare to access gear, particularly if fitted with a hardtop. After searching the UK for load bed access and storage systems, PNJ found that other than some very poor-quality imported products, there were very few quality options available in the UK. The Team at PNJ decided to design and manufacture their solutions to see if the UK market had an appetite for its creations. Five years on, Gearmate continues to achieve 100% sales growth year on year, with no plans to stop there. With further new product launches planned for later in the year, this remains the beginning of a journey to establish a global brand whose core routes will always firmly remain in the Midlands. All of Gearmate’s products are designed and manufactured at its factory in Warwickshire, England. Gearmate endeavours to source all raw materials and sub-components from quality assured UK-based suppliers.

6 years of Gearmate

Today, Gearmate products continue to be an integral part of the UK and Europe’s vehicle accessory market. Since Gearmate’s formation in 2016, the company continues to grow, now serving beyond the UK with partners in Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and many more. Gearmate has a fast-growing, highly-skilled, and dedicated team of employees, operating with an in-house design team, utilizing state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. Gearmate is very excited about the future.

