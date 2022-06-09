Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2030

Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Industry Overview

The global surgical instruments tracking systems market size was valued at USD 187.67 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is driven by the need to automatically track critical equipment, such as surgical instruments, comply with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)’s Unique Device Identification (UDI) program, ensure the right tools are available in time for each surgical procedure, and improve patient outcomes. The growing number of surgical procedures, owing to sports injuries, accidents, and cardiac surgeries, due to the increased frequency of cardiovascular illnesses and other chronic disorders, where surgery is mandatory, is driving the market.

Furthermore, emerging economies like India and China, as well as countries in the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, are likely to provide major growth possibilities for surgical instrument tracking systems manufacturers. Growing healthcare spending and increasing healthcare infrastructure are likely to provide growth possibilities for market players in these economies. Surgical instrument tracking systems facilitate automatic identification of medical devices including instruments to adhere to the U.S. FDA’s new Unique Device Identification (UDI) tracking requirements. As the number of devices falling under UDI will keep expanding, it is expected to fuel the demand for solutions that enable compliance, such as surgical instrument tracking systems. Several other government bodies have also specified regulatory requirements related to traceability from manufacturer to patient.

These include the CFDA’s draft of UDI regulation in China, the EU’s In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation 2017/746 and Medical Device Regulation 2017/745, and Australia and New Zealand’s AS/NZS 4187:2014. This is expected to propel the adoption of automatic identification and tracking technologies including surgical instrument tracking systems. For instance, Xerafy Singapore Pte. Ltd. offers RFID Systems for Healthcare that helps comply with such regulations. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market. According to a 2020 report by Censis Technologies, Inc., many elective surgeries were postponed due to the pandemic. However, when they resumed, Operating Rooms (ORs) and technicians had to deal with a huge backlog, while continuing to work around COVID.

This unveiled the need for effective surgical instrument tracking systems as sterile supply processing and equipment shortages became an issue. Many large hospitals experience several incidences of surgical items left inside patients after surgery. These could vary from clamps and sponges to needles and other items. Responding to these mistakes can be very costly. Typically, after surgery, a team may conduct careful counts manually to ensure the post-op inventory of instruments and materials is the same as before the operation. In case the numbers don’t match, costly x-rays must be taken to look for stray instruments, which could add to complications. Such Significant incidences are other factors contributing to the market growth.

Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical instruments tracking systems market based on product, technology, end use, and region:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Barcodes Hospitals Others

RFID Hospitals Others



Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Others

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

As per the FDA’s guidelines, the agency postponed the compliance date for UDI labeling, Direct Mark, GUDID Data Submission, and Standard Date Format to September 2022. October 2020: STERIS plc acquired Key Surgical, thus expanding its sterile processing, OR, and endoscopy offerings. This also added the latter’s KeyDot surgical instrument tracking solution to STERIS’ portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global surgical instruments tracking systems market include

Censis Technologies, Inc. (Fortive)

SpaTrack Medical Ltd.

Xerafy Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Fingerprint Medical Ltd.

Getinge AB

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Haldor Advanced Technologies

Microsystems, Inc.

Ternio Group LLC

