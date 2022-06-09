Flat Glass Coatings Market Trending Technologies, Business Opportunity, Key Players and Forecast to 2030

Flat Glass Coatings Industry Overview

The global flat glass coatings market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Flat glass is widely used in the construction of buildings in both commercials as well as residential sectors. The tremendous growth in the infrastructural developments across various emerging economies is likely to contribute to the market expansion during the forecast period.

Rising construction spending on account of rapid urbanization across the globe and infrastructural plans by various governments will continue to augment the market growth along with more focus on adopting green initiatives to become sustainable. The rapid growth in transport, renewable energy, social & commercial infrastructure, government accommodation, and defense infrastructure is further supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of green commercial building construction projects, particularly in North America, Asia Pacific, and MEA regions, is anticipated to fuel product demand during the forecast period.

Glass facades are becoming popular, particularly in the commercial building construction sector. Numerous technological innovations in glass technology have improved the overall performance in light transmission, thermal insulation, and modulating solar heat. In addition, innovations, such as double glazed, solar control, and thermal insulation, have also contributed to the increased product application in buildings.

The global demand for green buildings has grown significantly during the past few years. Green buildings serve various social, environmental, as well as economic benefits. Flat glass coatings play a vital role in reducing the operational costs of the building. Thus, a rise in the construction of green buildings will directly contribute to market growth.

Water-based coating dominates the overall market, followed by solvent-based coating. Solvent-based coatings emit higher amounts of volatile organic compounds while drying. These compounds can affect the human health of individuals who are constantly exposed to these types of products. VOCs form the ground-level ozone layer and trap the heat, which leads to global warming. These may cause eye, skin, nose, throat, and respiratory tract irritation. The VOCs emitted can lead to severe ill effects, such as cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, and various other diseases, on human health.

The construction industry has supplemented significant demand in the market. Increasing construction of amusement parks, corporate buildings, hotels, motels, hospitals, schools, and others is likely to supplement the demand for flat glass coatings in the upcoming years. Residential construction in multi-family and single-family segments is expected to rise owing to a rise in the demand for rental accommodation.

Flat Glass Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flat glass coatings market based on resin, technology, application, and region:

Flat Glass Coatings Resin Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

PU

Acrylic

Epoxy

Others

Flat Glass Coatings Technology Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Nano-based

Flat Glass Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Solar Power

Mirror

Architectural

Automotive & Transportation

Other

Flat Glass Coatings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

October 2016: Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V expanded its coating production capability along with the construction of MSVD glass coater. These coaters are utilized to produce glass, which is performance efficient as well as is energy efficient and is low emissive.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global flat glass coatings market include

Arkema, Inc.

Fenzi Spa

Ferro Corp.

Hesse Gmbh & Co. KG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Vitro S.A.B. De C.V.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Bee Cool Glass Coatings

Yantai Jialong Nano Industry Co., Ltd.

NanoTech Coatings

3M

Gulbrandsen

Unelko Corporation

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

