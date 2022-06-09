New Product Launches To Take The Boron Minerals and Boron Chemicals Market To Higher Strides Between 2016-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Boron Minerals and Boron Chemicals Market: Introduction

Boron is an indispensable element, mostly found in soil, water and rocks across the globe. The average soil boron concentration is in the range of 10 to 20 ppm, however most of the areas across the globe is boron deficient. High concentration of boron in soil has found in western part of the U.S. and area in between Mediterranean to Kazakhstan. The average sew water boron concentration is ranges from 0.5 to 9.0 ppm, while fresh water has very low boron concentration. Highly concentrated and economically feasible boron sources are generally found in the in arid areas with a history of volcanism or hydrothermal activities such as Turkey and United States. Open-pit mining method is used to mine large deposits of high grade beds of crude borax at the Kramer deposit in California and the Kirka deposit in Ankara, Turkey. Boron minerals concentrates and chemicals are commercially produced and consumed worldwide. Borax pentahydrate, Borax (tincal), Colemanite, Ulexite, Boric Acid and Anhydrous borax are the important boron minerals and chemicals which widely used by chemical industry to manufacture variety of products such as detergents and laundry bleaches, glass, adhesives, agrochemicals and fire retardants among others.

Boron Minerals and Boron Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Glass and ceramic and chemicals are two industries which accounts for major consumption of boron minerals and its compounds. Recovering construction industry especially after financial downturn in North America and Western Europe is expected to drive demand for boron composite fiberglass. Agriculture is an essential need of a community and agriculture industry is expected to grow linear with growth in population.

Growing demand for reinforced materials especially in Asia Pacific will drive the consumption of boron compounds. Value added application of boron compounds in alloy and metal industry is expected to drive overall consumption of boron minerals and its compounds at steady rate. However growing regulations over use of boron in personal care products may restrain the consumption of boron and its compounds.

Boron Minerals and Boron Chemicals Market: Segmentation

basis of product types Boron Minerals

Boron Chemicals Bulk Volume Boric Acid Others Borates Small Volume Elemental Boron Boron Halides Boron Carbide Borides Others

basis of application Glass and Ceramics Insulation Fiberglass Textile Fiberglass Glass Enamels and Glazes

Detergents and Bleaches

Alloy and Metals

Fire Retardants

Agrochemicals

Adhesive

Other Chemicals basis of geographies North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Boron Minerals and Boron Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

After economic down turn in Europe and North America, construction industry is recovering slowly and it is expected that boron minerals and boron chemicals market will grow with a growth of construction industry in this region. However consumption of boron minerals and boron chemicals in APAC has been significantly increased in last five years and it is expected that it will grow linearly, owing to infrastructure development in India and China.

Turkey and U.S. are collectively accounted for the largest production of boron and its compounds and global boron minerals and boron chemicals market is dominated by this geographies. Growing end-use industries such as automobile, electronics, chemicals and construction in APAC will drive the consumption of fiberglass significantly.

Boron Minerals and Boron Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global boron minerals and boron chemicals market are as follow as;

Eti Maden

Rio Tinto Group

American Borate Company

Boron Specialist LLC

Gremont Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Searles Valley Minerals Inc.

Orocobre Limited

Rose Mill Co.

The Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

