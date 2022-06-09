Rapid Unit Sales Of Tennis Racquet Market To Generate Incremental Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Tennis Racquet market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Tennis Racquet

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Tennis Racquet. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Tennis Racquet Market across various industries and regions.

The tennis racquet market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly 1% during the period (2015-2019), owing to minimal growth in mature economies such as North America and Europe, and is to create a valuation of US$ 214 million by 2030.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Tennis Racquet, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Tennis Racquet Market.

Tennis Racquet Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the tennis racquet market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, string pattern, head size, sales channel, and region.

Type

Power Racquets

Control Racquets

Tweener Racquets

String Pattern

Open String Pattern

Tight or Closed String Pattern

Head Size

Midsize

Mid Plus

Oversize

Super Oversize

Sales Channel

Independent Sport Outlets

Franchised Sport Outlets

Modern Retail

Online Retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Tennis Racquet Market: Competition Analysis

The tennis racquet market is fragmented in nature, with top players accounting for nearly 40% of global revenue. The market is moving towards consolidation, with increase in brand preference by tennis players. Top companies in the tennis racquet market have been deploying multiple strategies to increase their brand presence in the landscape. Companies have also been collaborating with professional tennis players for endorsements of their offerings. They have also been establishing partnerships with tennis competitions for increasing their market presence.

In August 2020, the Yonex Co., Ltd launched the Limited Edition EZONE racquet, available in select markets, beginning Sept. 17, 2020. The racquet was designed by the company in collaboration with two-time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka (JPN).

In October 2019, Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Dunlop Sports) established a multi-year agreement with Miami Open to provide official balls and racquets for the tournament. Players will be competing with ATP Extra Duty balls for men and Dunlop Grand Prix Extra Duty balls for women.

4 Forecast Highlights on Tennis Racquet Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the control tennis racquet segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 96 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The control tennis racquet segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the racquet type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the 27 inch tennis racquet segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 270 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The 27 inch tennis racquet segment is estimated to account for more than three-fourths of the revenue share of the racquet length segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the independent sports outlet segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 50 Mn in 2022. The independent sports outlet segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the independent sports outlet segment. Fact.MR forecasts the US tennis racquet market to grow from nearly US$ 80 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 105 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2017 to 2022.

