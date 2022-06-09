Sales Revenue Of Homewares Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

The global canned cocktails market is progressing at breakneck speed and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 146 billion in 2030. The introduction of novel features such as interlocking cans and threaded cans is boding well for market growth. However, the spread of COVID-19 is compelling consumers to stay indoors, which eventually diminishes the demand for canned cocktails. The shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and eateries combined with a decrease in production capacity is also adversely affecting the canned cocktails market. However, the market will bounce back with the resuming of food establishments around the world.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=241

Key Takeaways from Canned Cocktails Market Study

Europe dominates the global canned cocktails market with a projected share of over 40% in 2020. In particular, ready-to-drink canned cocktails are capturing customer attention and fuelling growth in the region.

The canned cocktails market in South Asia and Oceania is likely to experience high growth in the future, owing to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages in the region.

Regional cocktails with primary ingredients other than spirits, wine, and malts are likely to experience high growth in the future, owing to increasing demand for regional alcoholic beverages across the world.

Non-alcoholic additive ingredients hold a major share of over 70% in the global market and are likely to continue to maintain their dominating position throughout the forecast period as well.

Canned cocktails sold through retail stores hold a major share in the global canned cocktails market but are likely to lose their dominating position to hypermarkets/ supermarkets during the forecast period.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will slightly affect the growth of the canned cocktails market in the near term, which is otherwise set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 20% through 2030,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=241

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Home Decoration Furniture Soft Furnishings Kitchenware Home Appliances Lighting Storage and Flooring Bathroom Accessories and Cleaning Tableware Hardware

Distribution Channel Homeware Stores Franchised Stores Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Online



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Homewares Market

• Canada Homewares Market Sale

• Germany Homewares Market Production

• UK Homewares Market Industry

• France Homewares Market

• Spain Homewares Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Homewares Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Homewares Market Intelligence

• India Homewares Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Homewares Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Homewares Market Scenario

• Brazil Homewares Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Homewares Market Sales Intelligence

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/241

Reasons to choose Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to the clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

For More Insights- http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-flux-market-expanding-at-7-cagr-digitalization-across-industries-enabling-growth-factmr-301269891.html?tc=eml_cleartime

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com