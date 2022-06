Companies In Global Energy Drinks Market Expedite Product Innovations To Stay At Forefront In Market: Fact.MR

Increasing demand for energy drinks among athletes continues to be a key driving factor for the global market; however, high caffeine content continues to remain a key impediment. According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global market of energy drinks is projected to represent more than US$ 37,000 Mn by 2022-end.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=253

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

The global energy drinks market continues to grow on account of a host of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Consumption of energy drinks is largely concentrated among athletes and sportspersons. Energy drinks remain a popular source of instant nourishment and refreshment and they have remained popular among consumers who indulge in strenuous activities.

According to Australian Institute of Sports Nutrition, the high content of carbohydrates in energy drinks helps athletes in recovering lost nutrients quickly. Energy drinks are high in ergogenic acid, which can help in revitalizing the body.

Alcoholic Energy Drinks to Represent a Leading Segment

Non-organic variants continue to remain sell more than organic energy drinks; however, demand for latter is growing at a faster pace, signalling an important shift in consumer preference. Currently, the non-organic energy drink type segment is valued at over US$ 7,000 Mn globally.

By product type, the alcoholic segment is projected to represent more than US$ 8,000 Mn in the global market of energy drinks by 2022-end. This segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022.

Sales of energy drinks have remained concentrated through modern trade distribution channel. According to Fact.MR’s research, sales through this distribution channel will account for over US$ 5,000 Mn in sales by 2022-end. Online sales of energy drinks are also growing, as consumers browse the internet for best prices and discounts.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=253

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Alcoholic Energy Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks

Nature

Organic Energy Drinks

Non-Organic Energy Drinks

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/253

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers priorities product innovation to gain a competitive advantage. Product launches may assist businesses in capitalizing on the enormous development potential in developing regions. The majority of firms raise product awareness through advertising and celebrity endorsement. Recent developments in the energy drinks landscape are as follows:

In March 2021, PepsiCo Inc. announced the introduction of a new line of energy drinks titled Mtn Dew Rise Energy under its Mountain Dew product range, with assistance from NBA superstar LeBron James. Every 16-ounce will contain Vitamins A & C and zinc to support the immune system

In January 2020, Coca Cola introduced its first energy drink called Coca-Cola Energy in the U.S, devoid of any soda under four flavors: Coca Cola Energy, Coca Cola Energy Zero Sugar, Coca Cola Energy Cherry and Coca Cola Energy Cherry Zero Sugar. However, this was cut short when the company decided to withdraw the product in the post-pandemic era

Market Players

Major players in the global market of energy drinks are Coco-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc., Monster Beverages Corp., Red Bull GmbH, GNC Holdings Inc., Nestle SA, Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/06/1865298/0/en/Cannabis-Infused-Drinks-Sales-Growing-as-Leading-Beverage-Producers-Pivot-to-Pot-amid-Broader-Marijuana-Legalization-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com