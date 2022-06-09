Mental Health Software Market to Witness Rapid Increase in Consumption During 2021 – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The study of market analysis of the Mental Health Software Market focuses on the key elements and the market dynamics of a specific market within that industry. Mental Health Software Market study is an essential part of the industry analysis that focuses on the aspects associated with the SWOT analysis. The survey report analyses the elements, such as the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of every individual manufacturing company.

The global mental health software market is anticipated to expand a robust CAGR of 8% through 2031 and reach a market value of US$ 7.8 Bn.

By deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and subscription (cloud-based). By mode of access, the global mental health software market is segmented into desktops/ laptops and tablets/ smartphones. Among these, desktops/ laptops segment is anticipated to be dominant throughout the forecast period and is projected to account around 2/3 share of the total global mental health software market by 2022.

By function, the mental health software market is segmented into telehealth, payroll, revenue cycle management, ledger, business intelligence, electronic health record, and clinical decision support. Among these, telehealth segment is estimated to be the third-largest segment in terms of value and is estimated to account over 16% share of the total global mental health software market share by 2022 end.

Application-wise, the market is segmented into commercial and residential segments. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into hospitals and clinics, and others application. Others sub-segment is also categorized into psychiatrists, social workers, psychologists, counsellors, nurse practitioners, and group therapists.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Cerner Corporation, Qualifacts Systems Inc., MindLinc, Core Solutions Inc., Netsmart technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Credible Behavioral Health Inc. (Credible), Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, Valant Medical Solutions Inc., and Welligent Inc. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Mental Health Software.

Increasing aging population and increasing the incidence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel demand for advanced eHealth solutions for remote patient monitoring, which is projected to increase adoption of digital technologies by healthcare organizations.

This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the mental health solutions market during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations are focusing on integrating behavioral healthcare services into the care continuum in order to enhance quality and outcomes of healthcare services at the point of care. Increasing initiatives by universities are also indirectly propelling integration of behavioral healthcare services with care continuum.

This report covers the trend of each segment and its sub-segments along with the analysis of the potential of mental health software market in that region. North America and Asia Pacific regions are estimated to collectively account for over 3/5 revenue share of the total mental health software market share by 2022 end. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing aging population and incidence of chronic diseases in the region.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Mental Health Software Market Manufacturers

Mental Health Software Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mental Health Software Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

