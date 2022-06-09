Connected Homes Market Size is anticipated to top a valuation of nearly US$ 138 Bn at a high CAGR of 14.2% by 2026

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Connected Homes Market Size is expected to grow on a splendid note in the next 10 years. With cloud computing turning out to be the mainstream, majority of industry verticals are expected to migrate to cloud solutions. Edge computing would be the major disrupter in the near future. In other words, the ICT vertical would be living on an innovative edge in the forecast period.

Global Connected Homes Market Size to Reach a Valuation Higher than US$ 138 Bn by 2026 End; Villa/Bungalows to Showcase High Potential for Revenue Growth. The global connected home market is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.2% during the period of forecast to touch a significant market valuation by the end of the year of assessment (2026).

Request for Free Sample Report of “Connected Homes” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20776

Connected home market is poised to reflect huge growth wave in the next few years. Connected home enables the interoperability and interconnection of various devices and appliances associated with security, healthcare, energy management, media, lighting, kitchen solutions, etc., with the user by using various platforms such as smartphones and laptops. The user is able to control appliances remotely owing to enhanced connectivity and technological advancements in communication and networking. The IoT has a major role to play in the growth of the connected home market along with home automation, which is a part of this industry. Home automation is increasing at a rapid scale driving the need for the development of enhanced products and services to fulfill user solutions with respect to security, entertainment, home healthcare etc.

In this analytical research report titled “Connected Homes Market Size: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2026)”, Persistence Market Research has covered every facet of the connected home market that is influencing its growth. Various trends, developments, drivers and challenges have been analyzed that are impacting the expansion of the connected home sector and this analysis is carried out across different regions in the globe giving the research an all-inclusive angle.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Legrand S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Se and Ericsson AB and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Connected Homes.

Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20776

Global Connected Homes Market Size: Dynamics Impacting Growth

There are several aspects that are responsible for the meteoric growth of Connected Homes Market Size. Factors such as rising consumer needs and desire for convenience purpose, increasing need for security and safety by the user, rising innovations in touch screens and sensors from a technology standpoint, rising widespread connectivity and benefits such as energy efficiency and optimization in consumption of energy are boosting the growth of the global Connected Homes Market Size. However, challenges like high cost, lack of awareness and complex installations are hindering the growth of the global market for connected homes.

Global Connected Homes Market Size: Segmental Snapshot

The global Connected Homes Market Size is segmented on the basis of functionality, by platform, by component, by type of homes and by region.

By region, the North America region is expected to showcase higher market attractiveness in the coming years. The Connected Homes Market Size in North America is estimated to reach a higher market valuation by the end of the year of assessment. However, Latin America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By functionality, the smart appliances segment reflects higher potential during the forecast period. This segment is also likely to dominate the global market

By component, professional services segment is the fastest growing segment. However, the security solution segment reflects higher valuation owing to increased adoption and is the largest segment

By platform, laptops and smartphones segments both showcase high attractiveness and are expected to reflect similar market strength. However, the laptops segment is a shade higher than smartphones segment in terms of value. The other platforms segment is expected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR

By type of homes, villa/bungalow segment is estimated to reach a value higher than US$ 70 Bn by the end of the assessment year and is expected to lead the global market for connected homes by presenting huge growth opportunities

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Connected Homes Market Size Manufacturers

Connected Homes Market Size Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Connected Homes Market Size Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20776

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com