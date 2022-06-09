Global Consumer Electronic Accessories Market 2022 Trends, Research, Analysis and Review Forecast 2027

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Consumer Electronic Accessories Market to poised to grow atrociously in the subsequent decade. Artificial Intelligence is expected to have an indelible impact on the day-to-day functionalities. It has already made a beeline to speech and image recognition, smartphone personal assistants, navigation apps, ride-sharing apps, and likewise. This would also help in generating greater employment opportunities. This would be the scene with ICT vertical in the forecast period.

The analysis includes forecasted Consumer Electronic Accessories Market valuation and growth rate, as per the researchers’ review. This Consumer Electronic Accessories Market Review provides a summary of current market dynamics, barriers, drivers, and metrics as well as a perspective for important segments. Business growth in different industries, too, is anticipated. The nature of the research also demands comprehensive segmental analysis. The worldwide Consumer Electronic Accessories Market also provides a regional overview spanning North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, with the sector’s detailed country-level measurements. The report also provides a thorough description of the business strategies used by the major players as well as new entrants. As a result of these situations, the global consumer electronics accessories market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% over the course of the forecast period. The market is projected to rise to a valuation of around US$570,239 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report titled “Consumer Electronic Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027).” The report states that the with the rise in the adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, television, cameras, music systems, refrigerators, washing machines, and several others, the need for consumer electronic accessories has also increased. Consumer electronic accessories are a must need as they support the functioning and mobility of the devices. For instance, accessories such as tripods, cables, chargers, studio lighting frames, bags, remotes, and others helps a photographer to use and carry the camera in an easy and hassle free manner. The demand for these products that improvise and enhance the working of any consumer electronic, is known as a consumer electronic accessory.

The tilt of consumers towards luxurious accessories for their devices is also another trend that is expected to have a positive influence on the market and lead to the evolution of much advanced and expensive consumer electronic accessories in the long run. For example, earlier, earphones or headphone were accessories used only for listening purpose. Now, with technology becoming ubiquitous and gadgets becoming multipurpose, earphones and headphones have now rose to be luxurious and high-end accessories with companies such as Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, and other tech giants working on catering to the changing needs of their consumers.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Logitech International S.A., Sony Corporation, Belkin International, Inc., Philips International B.V., and Incipio Group and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Consumer Electronic Accessories.

Rapid Increase in Online Stores to Boost Sales of Consumer Electronic Accessories

The increasing number of online stores across the globe will offer a new platform for consumer electronics accessories vendors to approach their potential customers. With the increasing demand for electronics accessories, the vendors in the market are providing their accessories online and have thus enhanced and expanded their distribution channel. With the evolution of technology and digitalization, consumers are now inclined towards online shopping and secured transactions. This advancement will henceforth provide huge opportunities to the vendors in the near future. Moreover, the growing use of smartphones has created a high demand for selfie accessories. In the present era, almost everyone uses a smartphone and with the advancement in technology, numerous consumers who are mainly fond of music use earphones and headphones and other devices which are wired or wireless. Due to the advancement in audio devices, the demand for mobile phone and audio accessories is also increasing. This advancement in audio technology is further expected to create opportunities for the consumer electronics accessories market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Market Leader with High Adoption Rate

Surpassing all the regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the undefeated leader in the global market for consumer electronic accessories in 2017 with a share of 35.8% in the global market in the same year. It has been further projected that the region will maintain its reign by the end of the forecast period and also rise efficiently on the backdrop of numerous factors. Some of the factors that can be credited with the growth of the region are the rise in the disposable income of the consumers in the region and high usage of car accessories and smartphone accessories in the region. This trend is expected to gain traction in the forthcoming years.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Consumer Electronic Accessories Market Manufacturers

Consumer Electronic Accessories Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Consumer Electronic Accessories Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

