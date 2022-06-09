Color Detection Sensors Market is Expected to reach 2,069.1 Mn with 9.35% CAGR Forecast to 2025

The report on Color Detection Sensors Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2025. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

The report states that the global color detection sensor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.35% from 2017 to 2025. The market valued at US$ 1,013.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to cross US$ 2,069.1 Mn by the end of 2025.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report titled “Color Detection Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” According to the report, the pressing need for advanced automation across the globe has triggered the demand for related products as well such as color detection sensors. The color detection sensor market is flourishing due to the growing adoption of color detection sensors in printing and packaging and in textile applications. Color detection sensor companies are likely to focus on providing advanced products in order to increase their market share and brand footprint in the global market. For instance, Omron Corporation has introduced E2E Next Generation Proximity Sensors that will enhance the operation rates in the automobile industry. The other leading companies operating in the market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., ams AG, SICK AG, Datalogic S.p.A., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Panasonic Corporation.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – ams AG, Keyence Corp, Datalogic S.p.A, OMRON Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., IDEC, Rockwell Auomation, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, EMX Industries Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., SICK AG, ASTECH Angewandte Sensortechnik GmbH (1.5), SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Pepperl+Fuchs, Baumer, Hans TURCK GmbH Co. KG, MICRO-EPSILON, NIDEC-SHIMPO CORPORATION, Sensor Intruments and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Color Detection Sensors.

Growth in the Global Packaging Market to Bolster Adoption of Color Detection Sensors

The rise in the packaging market in several regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific is creating lucrative opportunities for the color detection sensor market. Color detection sensors are extensively used in the packaging industry in order to ensure the correct positioning of the packaging material before closing or filling in the operations. Moreover, the color mark sensors are also employed for reliable mark detection even in the changing conditions during machine operation processes. The need for color sensors in the packaging industry for synchronized quality inspection and position detection are accelerating the demand for color detection sensors across the globe.

Moreover, color detection sensors are being increasingly employed in several automation applications in order to confirm the proper functioning of the devices, detect errors in automation, and monitor the quality at the mark of the production lines. Color detection sensors also facilitate the packaging and sorting of products and are employed for checking the quality of the product as well as to check for discrepancies. Automation in the processes deployed at discrete manufacturing industries intensifies the implementation of sensors and actuators that improve the productivity of gadgets and at the same time minimize costs. The growing proliferation of automation across various industries such as packaging, paper, chemicals, and food and beverages drives the need for integrating such products or hardware that employ color sensors on a wide scale.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Color Detection Sensors Market Manufacturers

Color Detection Sensors Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Color Detection Sensors Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

