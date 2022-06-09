Citicoline Market to Surpass US$ 500 Million In Response to Rising Incidence of Alzheimer’s Disease and Glaucoma in Geriatric Population – Fact.MR Study

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Citicoline to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Citicoline market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

According to a recent research by Fact.MR, the citicoline market is estimated to surpass US$ 550 million in 2019. Citicoline demand is driven by a range of factors, notably increasing geriatric population and growing use among eSports players. The study offers in-depth and incisive insights on key factors influencing the global demand for citicoline.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Citicoline market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Citicoline market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Citicoline

Citicoline Market – Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the growing demand for citicoline in functional foods, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a leading player in the citicoline market, launched two new citicoline powdered supplements and citicoline capsules in 2018.

Intensifying clinical trials for citicoline’s potential use in the treatment of neurological diseases received a substantial boost after research suggested that using the compound with risperidone could effectively relieve primary negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The pervasive trend of combining citicoline with other compounds to enhance its efficacy continues to drive the citicoline market growth with a study published in 2018 concluding that a combination of citicoline and docosahexaenoic acid exhibit synergistic activities which can substantially boost recovery after transient brain ischemia.

Some of the leading players operating in the citicoline market include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, Healthy Origins, Biochemix Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, and NuerAxon Pharma Inc.

Supplement Consumption Among eSports Players: A Lucrative Opportunity

Growing popularity and increasing investments in electronic Sports is helping the market go mainstream which, in turn, is opening an assortment of opportunities for various industries. Players participating in eSports tournaments are seeking cognitive enhancing supplements which can help them concentrate, plot strategies, and improve working memory. Additionally, a ban on the use of other nootropics such as Ritalin and Adderall in eSports leagues is creating demand for ‘permissible’ supplements. Citicoline’s negligible toxicity and its organic nature is making it an appealing prospect for eSports players. With regulations allowing the use of citicoline in functional food and supplements, manufacturers are increasingly focusing towards including the compound in their products to capitalize on the bolstering demand for cognitive-enhancing supplements in eSports.

Citicoline’s Role in Ischemic Stroke Treatment Creating Opportunities

The adverse and often fatal impact of ischemic stroke on human health, coupled with increasing prevalence is bolstering demand for effective treatment of the condition. According to WHO, stroke is the second leading cause of death in the world and the third leading cause of disabilities in adults. Additionally, the lack of a standard procedure of treatment for different ischemic stroke patients is influencing healthcare researchers to focus on the development of acute therapy for all patients. According to Fact.MR’s study, citicoline is being viewed as a potential treatment option by researchers and healthcare providers. These factors are vital to citicoline market growth and are expected propel proliferation during the forecast period.

The study opines that citicoline demand is also likely to be influenced by its role in treatment of brain injuries. Studies suggest treatment of patients with citicoline has been beneficial in reducing headaches, dizziness, tinnitus, and in substantially relieving motor, cognitive, and mental symptoms. These developments are further driving researchers towards testing its potential use in treatment for pervasive developmental disorders such as atypical autism, Asperger Syndrome, and autism. Intensifying clinical trials and research and developmental activities in the area are expected to open new and lucrative opportunities for companies in the citicoline market.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Citicoline Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Citicoline Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Citicoline’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Citicoline’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Citicoline Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Citicoline market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Citicoline market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Citicoline Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Citicoline demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Citicoline market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Citicoline demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Citicoline market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Citicoline: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Citicoline market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Citicoline Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Citicoline, Sales and Demand of Citicoline, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

