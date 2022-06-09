Demand For Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market By Drug Molecule (Amitriptyline, Buspirone, Clomipramine), By Anxiety Type (Aggressive anxiety, Non-aggressive anxiety), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Online Pharmacies)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Newly released data by Fact.MR on canine separation anxiety treatment industry analysis shows that global market value enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.4% in 2021, with the market valued at US$ 22.45 Mn.

Value of aggressive anxiety treatment is expected to increase to US$ 26.13 Mn, while that of non-anxiety treatment to US$ 13.85 Mn in 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market survey report:

Elanco Animal Health

Pegasus Laboratories Inc. (PRN Pharmacal)

Zoetis Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Virbac SA

Mizner Bioscience LLC

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

Key Market Segments Covered in Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Molecule Alprazolam (XanaX) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Amitriptyline Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Buspirone Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Clomipramine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Dexmedetomidine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Diazepam (Valium) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Others

By Anxiety Type Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Non-Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment

By Distribution Channel Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Hospitals Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Clinics Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Pharmacies & Drug Stores Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Online Pharmacies



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

