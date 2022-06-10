Meet EMP Trust HR at the SHRM Annual Conference and Exposition

New Orleans, Louisiana, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — From June 12th to 15th, 2022, EMP Trust HR will be exhibiting at Booth #4061 at the SHRM annual conference & exposition.

Come by the EMP Trust booth to meet our team and learn how our user-friendly employee onboarding solution can help you streamline your onboarding process. Attendees can schedule a free demonstration of our solution with one of our experts.

The SHRM Annual Conference and Expo is the world’s largest gathering of HR professionals. Held in America’s “Big Easy,” New Orleans, Louisiana, the conference will be settled among the sound of jazz, lights of busy streets, and the smell of cajun cuisine.

The event will feature four days of peer-to-peer networking, motivational keynotes from top business and HR leaders, competency-based HR seminars, hands-on workshops, and curated content focused on some of HR’s most pressing issues, such as diversity and inclusion, workplace culture, talent acquisition and retention, and more.

During the SHRM conference, get a sneak peek into EMP Trust’s best-in-class products like remote onboarding, reboarding, Form I-9, and E-Verify. Our team can’t wait to see you there!

