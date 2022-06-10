Healthy Makeup Introduces Limited-Edition Eight High-Pigment Lily Lolo Smoke & Mirrors Eye Palette

Auckland, NZ, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy Makeup is known to offer natural products from renowned brands like Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up, and now introduces vegan-certified non-comedogenic Lily Lolo Finishing Powder. These products are absolutely safe for your face and are suitable for all skin-types. They are oil-free products and hence are great for preventing acne and pimples as they do not clog the pores.

Clogged pores in your face result in blackheads, whiteheads and acne and non-comedogenic finishing powder from Lily Lolo that would ensure that your pores are not clogged. They also prevent skin breakout due to clogged pores. There are many advantages of this product such as making your make-up long-lasting and have a silky soft finish. It will minimise imperfections, provide a matte or luminous finish and correct fine lines. It can lighten overdone makeup and provide a picture-perfect look. The Lily Lolo Finishing Powder is an excellent option for a perfect matte, luminous or silky finish, as you choose. The company says that they have many options in these products that you can choose from according to your need. First and foremost, the most significant advantage is that these are non-comedogenic, hence an excellent product for skin. Next, they are vegan-friendly and made of a natural formulation. These have lightweight and are great in diminishing fine lines and imperfections. They provide durability of makeup and instantly provide a fresh look for dull skin. They come in an attractive package that ensures no spills and mess and is oil-free and thus suitable for all skin types.

The non-comedogenic Lily Lolo Finishing Powder offered through Healthy Makeup in New Zealand will be available from 09th May 2022.

They provide option in flawless matte is an excellent product for oily skin and have oil-absorbing properties and are perfect to be applied as a base before your foundation. The other one is Silk Finishing Powder that provides a natural dewy glow and ensures a silky finish for your makeup. The third one is a Flawless Silk that has a touch of tint and will help in perfectly brightening a sallow looking skin tone and will enhance beauty. You can get these products from the website of Healthy Makeup.

About Them

Healthy Makeup brings you natural and organic makeup primarily from Lily Lolo and Zao Makeup. These mascaras are from the Lily Lolo brand, which is an England-based company that complies with the EU Cosmetics Directive. It is also BUAV approved, indicating that they have neither shown any animal cruelty nor have they tested their products on them. These products introduced by Healthy Makeup are vegan-certified and skin-friendly and non-comedogenic finishing powder from Lily Lolo. The company follows a systematic and customer-friendly approach for overall customer satisfaction and they also value customer feedback, updates and needs. The company has an alluring range of cosmetics for the face, eyes, cheeks, lips, nails, skincare and brushes.

