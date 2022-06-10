New York, United States, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Email Application Market 2022

Starting with the overview of Email Application Market, it presents an overall analysis of the latest trends that are prevalent in the industry. The report begins with the description of the market surroundings and the analysis of the size and forecast of product or service based on regions and applications. In addition to it, the report also introduces the market competitive landscape among the vendors and manufacturers that contribute to the growth of the product or service. The company profiling and market price analysis in relation to the value chain features is also covered in the report. The data experts have examined and scrutinized the industry trends in the key regions. 2022 has been considered as the base year, with the forecast period extending to 2030.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the global email application market to grow from an estimated US$ 4,540.0 Mn in 2017 to US$ 6,842.4 Mn by the end of 2025. This will reflect a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

In a new report “Email Application Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027,” Persistence Market Research presents a detailed analysis of the global email application market over an eight year forecast period from 2017 to 2027. The report focuses on the different factors impacting the growth in adoption of email applications by enterprises – large, small, and mid-sized.

Global Email Application Market Segmentation

The global email application market is segmented on the basis of end user (SMBs, Large Enterprises); deployment type (Public cloud, On-premise); operating environment (Windows, Linux, Unix, Mainframe, Others); vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Others); and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, NEC Corporation, Amazon.Com, Hitachi, J2 Global Inc., and Fujitsu. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Email Application.

Market Forecast by Region

The North America email application market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017–2027. The North America regional market will represent incremental opportunity of US$ 596.0 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The Europe and Asia Pacific regional markets are anticipated to increase 1.3X in terms of value between 2017 and 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% each from 2017–2027. Within the North America region, the U.S is projected to be the most attractive market for email applications and will also register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Market Forecast by Deployment Type

The on-premise segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, moving from an estimated market valuation of over US$ 2,500 Mn in 2017 to about US$ 3,800 Mn in 2027. This segment will register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period and will remain the most attractive segment by deployment type, registering high Y-o-Y growth throughout the assessment period.

Market Forecast by End User

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMBs) will continue to remain dominant end users of email applications. This segment is projected to increase at a relatively high CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This segment will witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the eight year period 2017 to 2027.

Market Forecast by Operating Environment

Windows operating system will expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. From a market value of US$ 3,094.9 Mn in 2016 to an estimated US$ 4,802.8 Mn in 2027, the Windows segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period and remain the most attractive segment by operating environment, followed by the Linux operating system projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of revenue.

Market Forecast by Vertical

In terms of revenue, the BFSI segment is projected to be the most attractive segment by vertical in the global email application market and will register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. The BFSI segment will exhibit a value CAGR of 5.4% and be valued at around US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2027. Healthcare will be second in line to the BFSI segment, with an estimated market valuation of US$ 1,406 Mn by end 2027 followed by the IT & Telecom segment with an estimated market valuation of about US$ 1,018 Mn by 2027 end.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Email Application Market Manufacturers

Email Application Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Email Application Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

