Lawn Mowers Market Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Lawn Mowers Industry Overview

The global lawn mowers market size reached USD 30.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 in 2020 led to a slight decline in market growth due to supply chain disruptions; however, over the forecast period, the market growth will be reasonably modest considering added consumer interest in home gardening activities. Apart from supply chain hiccups, uncertain economic conditions resulted in a temporary dip in consumer spending, impacting the demand in 2020. However, with work from home, consumers have time to engage in activities like gardening, paving the way for the residential lawn mowers segment growth. In addition to this prevalence of households with dual-income has also increased consumer spending power, with demand for lawn maintenance activities on a rise.

In 2021, the global market rebounded to pre-COVID levels due to increased demand for battery-powered lawn mowers, notably from North America and Europe. However, ongoing semiconductor shortage concerns, disruption in supply chain activities, rising raw material prices, and a surge in oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict are expected to slow down the market in 2022. Due to these unfavorable macro-economic conditions, OEMs and dealers are expected to increase the Average Selling Prices (ASP) of lawn mowers in 2022. These developments are likely to be short-lived and are expected to come down by H2 2023.

In China, the demand for lawn mowers is expected to reach above pre-COVID levels in 2022 as the Chinese government pushes for eco-city project developments, subsequently creating avenues for future growth. Further, leisure gardening in China is witnessing a steady rise, projected to favor growth over the next few years. Despite changing consumer preferences or patterns in spending power, eco-awareness and aesthetic appeal for gardening space in households are emerging as primary market drivers.

Over the next few years, vendor focus will be introducing robotic mowers as the demand for tech-advanced mowers is gaining a foothold with consumers seeking convenience. GPS, Wi-Fi, and other technologies are making inroads in the lawn mowing business and will keep vendors upkeep market growth over the future. Remote-controlled lawn mowers are emerging as a popular choice among consumers in developed regions. In addition to the demand for advanced products, the demand from the affluent middle class taking gardening as a hobby also promotes market growth. The development of commercial spaces or government-backed infrastructure projects will also play a pivotal role in driving the uptake of lawnmowers in the commercial sector.

Lawn Mowers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lawn mowers market based on the product, end-use, and region:

Lawn Mowers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

Lawn Mowers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027) Residential Commercial/Government



Lawn Mowers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2018: The Husqvarna Group announced the introduction of the cloud-based voice service Alexa in their lawnmower brand Automower Connect. Users can use voice commands to start, stop, park, and get updates about work progress or the whereabouts of their mowers.

The Husqvarna Group announced the introduction of the cloud-based voice service Alexa in their lawnmower brand Automower Connect. Users can use voice commands to start, stop, park, and get updates about work progress or the whereabouts of their mowers. May 2017: MTD Products announced a merger with F. Robotics Acquisitions Ltd, makers of Robomow. The merger was aimed at satisfying the growing demand for robotic technology in residential lawns across North America.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global lawn mowers market include

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Ariens Company

Briggs Stratton

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

The Toro Company

