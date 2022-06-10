Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market is expected to have a positive impact with CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Industry Overview

The global point of entry water treatment systems market size was valued at USD 8.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for water treatment systems due to the growing water pollution and growing population influx in urban areas is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in boosting the residential water consumption due to stay-at-home orders leading to the increased demand for water treatment systems. The industrial market for point of entry water treatment systems was negatively impacted as many industries had to scale down their production and water usage due to supply chain disruptions and economic instability.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in low mortgage rates in the U.S. leading to the growth in residential construction. This led to an increased demand for point of entry water treatment systems. Moreover, the governments’ push towards housing through its infrastructure bill is expected to create a positive sentiment towards residential construction, further boosting the market growth.

Rising awareness regarding the consumption of treated water has contributed significantly to the adoption of water treatment systems that can help avoid the spread of waterborne diseases. The adoption of point of entry water treatment systems is increasing on account of their ability to provide safe water, which is free from contaminants endangering human health.

Point of entry water treatment systems are considered more efficient as compared to point of use water treatment systems. However, setup and maintenance costs associated with these systems are high, which proves to be a deterrent for many consumers. Smaller residential or commercial properties prefer other solutions as point of entry water treatment systems can be economically unviable and costly.

The market for point of entry water treatment systems benefits from the number of regulations enacted by the regulatory authorities across Europe and North America. The consumers in the market for point of entry systems are highly sensitive regarding the installation cost of the systems. As a result, the companies are involved in offering discounts and price reductions in a bid to attract consumers.

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of entry water treatment systems market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Water Softeners

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Distillation Systems

Others

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

January 2020: Companies such as DuPont have been focusing on acquisitions, utilizing their cashflows with the acquisitions of inge GmbH, Desalitech, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited, in a move to benefit the purification business of the company.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global point of entry water treatment systems market include

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont Inc.

General Electric

Pentair plc

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Aquasana, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

