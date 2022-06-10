Hinged Deli Container Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth At A CAGR Of ~3% During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Hinged Deli Containers Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Hinged Deli Containers Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography.

Prominent Key players of the Hinged Deli Containers Market survey report

AJOVER DARNEL S.A.S.

Sabert Corporation

Dart Container Corporation

Genpak

LLC

Placon.

The Direct Pack.

VisiPak

BioPak.

Teinnovations LLC

Pactiv LLC

Huhtamaki

EasyPak.

Citi Pak LLC

D&W Fine Pack

Bonson Industrial Company Limited

Changsha Mingkai Paper And Plastic Products Co.Ltd.

Verdict Media Limited

Shanjing Household Products Technology Co.Ltd.

Key Segments

By Material Type Biodegradable materials Polycaprolactone (PCL) Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Others Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Oriented Polystyrene (OPS) Polypropylene (PP) Others

By Capacity Less than 8oz 8oz to 12oz 12oz to 16oz 16oz to 24oz 24oz & Above

By End Use Application Ready to eat food Bakery & confectionery food items Ice cream & dairy products Frozen food Meat, seafood & poultry items

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa





