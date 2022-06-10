Leather Chemicals Market is expected to witness growth on account of their increasing use to improve the aesthetic value

Leather Chemicals Industry Overview

The global leather chemicals market size was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by increased demand for premium products. Increasing disposable income along with the rising population in developing economies is expected to boost demand for consumer products, driving the product industry. The fast-developing upholstery sector, which finds application in airplanes, furniture, and automobiles, has been a major driver of leather demand in the past and will continue to be in the future. It can be found in abundance in high-end furniture and automobiles. Upholstery is easy to maintain, long-lasting, and opulent. It is already available in small vehicle models from premium brands.

Another developing area for upholstery is airplane interiors in which high performance leather makes it a suitable choice for engineers, designers as well as cost controllers. High performance product are enhanced by processing the product with the product and additives. The above-mentioned factors are expected to increase the consumption of the product in automotive industry, thus propelling the growth of the market for leather chemicals over the forecast period. The demand for footwear is increasing as the world’s population grows and consumer spending power grows in developing countries. Individuals now want diverse as well as different styles of footwear, changing the dynamics of the footwear sector.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Leather Chemicals Market

The product is used to give footwear dimensional strength, endurance to high temperatures, and mechanical action, making it more durable. Integration across the value chain is expected to be a key factor in the market, as most manufacturers strive to reduce costs, necessitating both backward and forward integration. As a result of solid tie-ups at different distribution levels, relationships between manufacturers and suppliers are becoming stronger. Over the projected period, this is expected to be a significant factor for businesses to obtain a competitive advantage.

Leather undergoes various processes involving the use of the product in order to make it long-lasting and give it a rich appeal. The demand for the product is expected to witness growth on account of their increasing use to improve the aesthetic value, texture, and color of leather along with the use of nanoparticles and microparticles for imparting greater water and abrasion resistance as well as better finish adhesion. Rising demand for a wide variety of products such as footwear, apparels, automotive and furniture upholstery, and garments is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the market for leather chemicals.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Organic Chemicals Industry Research Reports.

Furniture Market : The global furniture market size was valued at USD 480.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors such as rising disposable incomes, growth of real estate and hospitality industries, and demand for luxury and premium furniture from certain consumer sections.

The global furniture market size was valued at USD 480.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors such as rising disposable incomes, growth of real estate and hospitality industries, and demand for luxury and premium furniture from certain consumer sections. Hydrofluoric Acid Market: The global hydrofluoric acid market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Leather Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global leather chemicals market on the basis of product, process, application, and region:

Leather Chemicals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Biocides Surfactants Chromium Sulfate Polyurethane Resins Sodium Bicarbonate Others



Leather Chemicals Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Tanning & Dyeing Beamhouse Finishing Chemicals



Leather Chemicals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Footwear Upholstery Leather Goods Garments



Leather Chemicals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

August 2019: Brother’s enterprises of China declared the acquisition of LANXESS’s Chrome chemical business

Brother’s enterprises of China declared the acquisition of LANXESS’s Chrome chemical business October 2017: Stahl group declared the acquisition of BASF’s leather chemical business.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global leather chemicals market include

Stahl International B.V

Lanxess AG

Bayer AG

Elementis plc

Texapel

Chemtan Company Inc.

Lawrence Industries Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Leather Chemicals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.