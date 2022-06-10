SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd. – A Metal Roof Contractor Provides the Best Quality Retractable Shades for Patio

Singapore, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd. is known as one of the best roof contractors that provide a range of roofing solutions for residential and commercial properties. Their comprehensive range of product list includes curtains, roller blinds, Venetian blinds for indoor shades, retractable awning, vertical roller blind, Latin loop, aluminium composite panel, polycarbonate (solid & twin wall), customized fabric, canvas canopy & parasol umbrella for outdoor shades purposes. They pride themselves on being timely, precise, and through the process of creating their clients’ dream space. They create an environment of respect, treating people as they would treat their own family. To know more about SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd. and its exclusive range of services, please visit: https://sg-sunshadeguru.com/

When anyone is looking to block the harmful UV rays of sunlight, escape from the heat and create a cooler area on their property, awnings prove to be the most ideal solution fitting their needs and requirement thoroughly. SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd. is one of the top roofing contractors that proudly present to people the latest and high-tech retractable shades for the patio. Their product is ideal to help people create shade, and get protection from sun, heat, and rain throughout the year. Their high-end quality retractable awnings are suitable to make people’s decks and patios more beautiful while rendering full capability of keeping them safe from harmful UV rays.

SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd. is one of the well-known metal roof contactors that create more than just a refuge from the sun. They create an elegant space for people’s life. By increasing the comfortable space, their awnings expand their environment. They complement people’s existing architecture with style and grace for all residential, commercial, and industrial developments. They provide the complete solution, from design, and installation to after-sales support for retractable awnings which are used for a wide range of property infrastructures such as doors, balconies, windows, terraces, shop fronts, and commercial waiting areas, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and more. Equipped with easy-to-use motorized functionality, their roofing solutions provide great value for money and look stylish on any type of property.

SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd. is a leading name in the roofing industry. With over two decades of experience in the industry, they have become an important benchmark in Singapore, crafting and providing solutions that are best in style, quality, durability, and capability while being extremely affordable. They render custom-tailored solutions to meet an individual’s heat, glare, and privacy, as well as space addition requirements. They value their clients as partners in the creation of elegance. Their commitment to communication demonstrates their care and concern for their clients. They strive to bring innovative technology to the fore in the segment and with a team of experienced contractors they tread the path of commitment to quality with full dedication.

About SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd.:

SG Sunshade Guru Pte Ltd. is a shade solution provider that provides metal roof installation services for residential and commercial properties. The entity provides an assortment of products including aluminium composite roofing, polycarbonate roofing, vertical roller blind, canvas canopy, retractable shads for patio, and many others at economical prices.

Address & Contact Details:

39A Jalan Pemimpin

#C01-10 Halcyon Building

Singapore 577183

Call us: +65 90188212

Email: sales@sg-sunshadeguru.com