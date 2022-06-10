The Vehicles Market will possibly exceed 465,000 units within the first half of the assessed period i.e. by 2020 end

North America sales of recreational vehicle are projected to reach US$ 26.19 Bn by 2024 end, expanding at a CAGR of over 7%. In terms of consumption volume, recreational vehicles will possibly exceed 465,000 units within the first half of the assessed period i.e. by 2020 end.

This report provides in depth study of “North America Recreational Vehicles Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The North America Recreational Vehicles Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In a recently published market outlook titled “Recreational Vehicle Market: North America Industry Analysis and Forecast 2016 to 2024,” Persistence Market Research delivers key insights into the critical factors expected to impact the market growth over the next few years. The report also provides country-wise and segmental analysis estimated for an eight-year forecast period, 2016-2024.

“Revenue sales of recreational vehicle across North America will be highly impacted by demographics, consumer behavior, and purchasing power. Eco-friendly and lightweight recreational vehicle highlight a current growing trend, whereas hybrid/battery-operated recreational vehicles have recently emerged as a promising trend. Rental market for recreational vehicle is witnessing significant growth. Growing preference for online shopping will also benefit RV promotion and sales,” Persistence Market Research comments on the most influential trends in North America’s recreational vehicle market.

Planning To Introduce An Offbeat Product/Technology In The North America Recreational Vehicles Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Have Our North America Recreational Vehicles Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3520

Drivers, Trends, and Opportunity Insights

Rising consumer inclination toward entertaining outdoors and adventure travel will remain the key drivers to North America market for recreational vehicles. Recent style and design innovations fuel the market growth further.

Developing outdoor recreational infrastructure and growing preference for sustainable tourism against mass tourism will collectively create revenue generation channels for RV manufacturers.

Baby Boomers have always been the largest consumer cluster for recreational vehicle. However, several manufacturers are increasingly targeting young consumers through emphasis on new, cost-effective product launches based on advanced technology. Thor Industries recently (2016) introduced smaller Class C and Class A motorhomes, specifically targeting younger generation consumers.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Country-wise Market Insights

U.S. based manufactures are likely to encounter with attractive opportunities in developing Asian countries, including Japan, China, and South Korea. For existing network expansion, various small manufacturers are consolidating with established players. Vendors are also offering multiple financing options on RV purchase.

A few more factors that will continue to favor the growth of recreational vehicle market include initiatives by governments. States’ rising investments in specialized roadways specifically designed for recreational vehicle prompt at lucrative opportunities in near future.

Geographical analysis of North America recreational vehicle market bifurcates the market into the U.S. and Canada. While the U.S. is anticipated to take a leap over US$ 22 Bn by 2024 end, Canada market will possibly represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,552.2 Mn between 2016 and 2024.

U.S. currently accounts for over 87% share of the North American market; however, Canada is identified to be a growing market driven by relatively higher growth opportunities.

Segment Insights

By exterior construction material, North America’s recreational vehicle market is classified as –

Wood

Aluminum

Fiberglass

Steel

Others

Aluminum segment, with roughly 40% value share, currently leads the market. Persistence Market Research expected this segment to surpass US$ 10 Bn in 2024, closely followed by fiberglass. The latter is likely to demonstrate the highest growth at a CAGR of over 9%, gaining around 320 BPS over the next eight years. This growth is due to surging demand for eco-friendly, lightweight vehicles.

Planning Forward? Access Sample of North America Recreational Vehicles Market Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3520

By type, the recreational vehicle market in North America is segmented into –

Motorhomes Class A Motor Homes Class B Motor Homes Class C Motor Homes



Travel Trailer & Campers Conventional Travel Trailers Fifth-wheel Travel Trailer



Camping Trailers Folding Camping Trailer Truck Camper



Although large motorhomes, especially those equipped with solar and wireless technologies are experiencing higher traction, travel trailers and campers will remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Travel trailers and campers segment currently holds a dominant share of nearly 61%, followed by motor homes segment with around 37% share of the entire market revenues. Over the forecast period, travel trailers and campers segment will reach US$ 14.59 Bn gaining around 570 BPS.

Class A and class B motorhome segments reflect higher growth potential, attributed to affordability and user-friendliness. Class A vehicle will continue to represent the largest motorhomes sub-segment, followed by class C. Whereas, motor homes segment will witness the fastest growth at over 9% CAGR over 2016-2024.

How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The North America Recreational Vehicles Market? Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3520

Key Vendor Insights

Some of the most dominant players active in North America recreational vehicle market, include Thor Industries, Inc., Forest River, Inc., Winnebago Industries, Inc., Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc., REV Group, Inc., Triple E Recreational Vehicle, and Winnebago Industries, Inc. A majority vendors are strengthening their market positions through new product launches, while others are focusing on strategic acquisitions.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. acquired Grand Design RV, LLC. More recently, the company launched a new class B motorhome model (2016)

Thor Industries, Inc. announced production capacity expansion and purchased an additional production facility (2016)

Forest River brought in a new lineup of class A and class B diesel motorhomes (2016)

REV Group, Inc. introduced rubber shackle ‘airless’ suspension system on a class A Ford F-53 chassis (2016)

Nexus RV LLC. recently partnered with The RV Factory. More recently, the company launched an additional lineup to its class B Viper 25V motorhomes (2016)

Triple E Recreational Vehicle brought in a new wonder lineup to its class C and class B+ motorhomes. Earlier in 2016, the company announced collaboration with Truma in a bid to feature water heating system to one of its product lineups.

Related Reports:

Forklift Trucks Market As per Persistence Market Research’s revised industry analysis on forklift trucks, the market is witnessing steady growth in 2021 with worldwide revenue up 6.1% year-on-year. Revenue across the world is projected to increase 2X by 2031, reaching nearly US$ 104 Bn.

Libya Passenger Car Market The Libya passenger car market accounted for 2.9 Mn units in 2020, and is predicted to increase at a volume CAGR of 6.1% to reach passenger car sales of more than 5.5 Mn units by 2031.

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:

Persistence market research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com