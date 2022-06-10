The Light Vehicle Lv Cabin Ac Filters Market To Come Out Stronger Amidst Technological Upgradations

Light Vehicle Lv Cabin Ac Filters Market 2021-2025

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights into the global LV cabin AC filters market in its latest report titled ‘LV Cabin AC Filters Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024.’ The long-term outlook on the global LV cabin AC filters market remains positive, with market value anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. Based on the technology type, the particle filter segment is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR in terms of value & volume over the period 2016 – 2024. By sales channel, the independent aftermarket segment is expected to witness a substantial CAGR in terms of volume and value over the forecast period.

Sales of LV cabin AC filters in the global market was estimated to be valued at US$ 3,132.5 Mn by the end of 2016, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 4.1% over the year 2015. The APAC and Europe markets were solely expected to account for a value share of more than 60% in the global LV cabin AC filters market by 2016 end and are projected to retain this position throughout the forecast period. The global LV cabin AC filters market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 4,655.9 Mn by 2024 end. This represents an incremental opportunity of US$ 1,523.5 Mn between 2016 and 2024.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Mann+Hummel GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Hengst SE & Co. KG, Donaldson Company, Inc., Valeo SA, EuroGIELLE S.r.l, Ahlstrom Corporation, Sogefi SpA, Airmatic Filterbau GmbH, K&N Engineering, Inc., Denso Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, ACDelco, and ALCO Filters Ltd and more.

Global LV Cabin AC Filters Market: Dynamics

Cabin AC filters are the integral part automobiles. With steady rise in light vehicle production, demand for cabin AC filters is expected to increase. Rising demand for automotive cabin AC filters to filter out pollutants and bacteria and provide clean air inside the cabin of the vehicle is anticipated to drive the demand for cabin AC filters. Being an important component of automobile HVAC systems is another factor likely to boost the demand and subsequently growth of cabin AC filters in the global market.

Global LV Cabin AC Filters Market: Forecast

On the basis of technology type, the particle filters segment is expected to retain its dominance in the global LV cabin AC filters market followed by the very high efficiency filters segment. By sales channel, the independent aftermarket is set to lead the global LV cabin AC filters market, owing to a strong presence of the automobile aftermarket in different geographies.

In terms of region, the APAC LV cabin AC filters market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. APAC is estimated to hold over 62.8% share in terms of absolute $ opportunity in the global LV cabin AC filters market over the forecast period. Sales of cabin AC filters in the APAC regional market is expected to witness 1.9X growth by the end of 2024 as compared to that in 2016. Growth of the LV cabin AC filters market in the APAC region is attributed to a steady rise in vehicle production in the region and a subsequent rise in the adoption of automotive cabin AC filters. Europe, followed by North America is expected to be the next attractive region after APAC, in terms of CAGR and market share index in the global LV cabin AC filters market.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

