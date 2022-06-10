The Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market to be subject to digital advancements

New York, United States,, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The Lower Respiratory Tract Infection Treatment Market is slated to grow on a stupendous note in the future. In the ongoing situation, virtual monitoring tools coupled with telehealth consultations could help in getting patients treatments at home instead of hospitals. There are pre-programmed mobile devices, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, and various other devices that help the healthcare personnel in keeping up with basic information. This trend is bound to keep the healthcare vertical continuously on its toes in the years to come as well.

The infection below the level of larynx is said to be lower respiratory tract infection. Many a times, lower respiratory tract infection is called pneumonia. These infection are not defined uniformly, but epidemiologically, these infections includes flu, bronchitis, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia.Many microorganisms can cause the infection such as virus viz. adenoviruses, coronaviruses, parainfluenza virus, rhinoviruses etc and bacteria viz. Bordetella pertussis, Chlamydophila pneumoniae and Mycoplasma pneumoniae etc. Lower respiratory tract infection are leading cause of morbidity and mortality in children and adults worldwide.

The global lower respiratory tract infection market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to increasing prevalence of lung diseases, surge in geriatric population, rise in risk of pneumonia in children, etc. According to World Health Organization (WHO), Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is responsible for 30 million lower respiratory tract infection cases in children worldwide, the prevalence of such viral diseases will drive the growth of the global market through 2027.

Furthermore, the newer advances in treatment and the facilities, treatment with lower potential side effects, etc. will propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Inappropriate and lack of in-vitro facilities for conducting research studies for novel treatment alternatives is the factor that can hamper the growth of the global lower respiratory tract infection market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment Supportive Care

Hospital Care

Drugs

Vaccines Based on modes of transmission Hospital Acquired

Ventilator Acquired

Community Acquired Based on End user Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of the treatment, the global market is segmented into supportive care, hospital care, drugs and vaccines. The drugs segment can be further divided into antibiotics such as penicillin, amoxicillin, vancomycin, cephalosporin and others. The drug segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market, in terms of revenue owing to factors like quicker onset of action, faster response, high potency and better efficiency etc.

On the basis of transmission, the global market is divided into hospital acquired, ventilator acquired and community acquired. The hospital acquired segment is anticipated to hold the share of the global market due to increase in nosocomial infection owing to MDR (multiple drug resistance) microorganism infection in the hospitals.

Based on the end user, the global lower respiratory tract infection market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to hold the maximum share of the global market since advance facilities from diagnosis to treatment are provided under a roof.

On the basis of geography, the global lower respiratory tract infection market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the major market share due to rise in geriatric population, increase in multi-drug resistance bacterial infection among children and immune-compromised adults. Furthermore, government initiatives towards treatment of the infection will drive the growth of the lower respiratory tract infection treatment market in the region.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to factors such as rise in patient awareness, improved health care infrastructure and facilities, high disposable income, prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle etc.

Major players operating in the global lower respiratory tract infection market include Sanofi Pasteur SA, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc. etc among others worldwide. To maintain a significant position in the global market, companies focus on strategies like mergers and acquisitions, treatment efficiency and efficacy, cost friendly services etc.