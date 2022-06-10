COVID-19 Saliva Collection Kits Market 2022 Global Key Players, Market Dynamics, Future Demand Analysis and Forecasts To 2031

New York, United States,, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 Saliva Collection Kits Market is expected to go great guns grow by the year 2031. The CAGR would be 3.9%. With mixed reality in the foray, virtual objects could be integrated with the real-life ambience, thereby rendering simultaneous manipulation of digital twins. In other words, digital twinning is expected to be the future of healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global COVID-19 saliva collection kits market was valued at US$ 189.8 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over 2026-2031.

COVID-19 saliva collection kits are known as in-vitro diagnostic medical devices used for collecting biological samples for detecting the COVID-19 virus. Rising COVID-19 infections, focus on developing convenient kits, and increasing awareness on self-testing are primary factors that are expected to drive demand for COVID-19 saliva collection kits.

Increasing scales of COVID-19 diagnosing is anticipated to be an advantage for several medical technology players operating in the market. With respect to the pandemic, several diagnostic test manufacturers are concentrating on the development of easy-to-use and rapid POC COVID-19 diagnostic tests to help testing outside of laboratories.

Key players are continuously focusing on expanding their product portfolios through the commercialization of products and launching of new products to grow their customer base and increase their sales footprint across countries.

In February 2021, Zymo Research announced its COVID-19 variant sequencing service. This new global service expanded Zymo Research’s end-to-end SARS-CoV-2 solutions that included sample collection, RNA extraction, and SARS-CoV-2 detection.

Psomagen, Inc., a CLIA-certified genetic analysis service provider, is adapting to the public’s changing COVID-19 testing needs by expanding its SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

COVID-19 diagnostics is estimated to dominate the market by application. This segment accounted for approximately 63.9% share of the market in 2020.

Diagnostic laboratories dominated the landscape in 2020 with a market share of 27%. Growing number of advanced diagnostic centers and rise in number of rapid diagnostic testing are primary factors driving segment growth.

By region, Europe is set dominate the global COVID-19 saliva collection kits market with a value share of around 34.6% in 2021.

The U.S. dominated the market in the North American region with a value share of 67% in 2020.

In the East Asian region, China dominated the market with a share of 89% in 2020.

“Growing prevalence of COVID-19, preference toward convenient specimen testing, and new product launches beyond 2021 are expected to drive short-term market growth,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

New product launches and approvals, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships have emerged as the key growth strategy adopted by industry players. By focusing on these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.

In November 2020, to support large-scale research and surveillance programs, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific SpeciMAX saliva collection kit.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the COVID-19 saliva collection kits market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the application (COVID-19 research and COVID-19 diagnostics) and end user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic and research institutes, biopharma companies, long-term care facilities, home care settings, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

