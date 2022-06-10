Suspended Scaffolds Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis 2028

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Suspended scaffolds are widely used in the construction and maintenance activities around the world. Owing to the inflow of domestic and international investments in the infrastructural activities of almost every country, the demand for suspended scaffolds is expected to prominently stay fuelled by these major factors. As per OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), suspended scaffolds are defined as “suspension scaffold contains one or more platforms suspended by ropes or other non-rigid means from an overhead structure”.

The suspended scaffolds are noted to be overhung prominently by a rope/cable but the ones overhung with the help of wheels are also noted to be present in the market. Not all suspended scaffolds are adjustable and some manufacturers have introduced stationary suspended scaffolds in their product offering mainly aiming towards the roof and bridge construction applications.

Suspended scaffolds have been recently introduced in the scaffolding market which is significantly dominated by the supported scaffolds. The suspended scaffolds involving a certain amount of higher risk than the supported scaffolds, it has been under the scrutiny of several safety authorities around the world.

Suspended Scaffolds Market: Dynamics

With the construction sector being one of the parent markets for suspended scaffolds, a rise in the demand has been observed for the same. The limited horizontal area available for the geographical growth of a city compels the private and public developers to shift towards the vertical growth, for instance, building high rise structures. Moreover, the maintenance and repair industry is also witnessing a robust growth around the world. Increasing use of glass and similar products in the exterior of these structures also contributes to the growing demand for suspended scaffolds used for cleaning and periodic inspection purposes. The scope of maintenance and repair activities also extends to the preservation and restoration of monuments.

The higher level of risk involved in the use of suspended scaffolds limits its growth in the market. Furthermore, due to its technology being relatively more advanced than its conventional counterparts, the rate of adoption has been slightly slow. Several authorities mandate that skilled manpower should be employed while using suspended scaffolds. Limitation on these factors slows down the growth of suspended scaffolds in developing regions such as Latin America. Responding to the trends, the manufacturers are also noted to provide the suspended scaffolds on rental basis.

This has spurred the growth in the number of suppliers stocking the product to satisfy the local demand for suspended scaffolds. A number of manufacturers of suspended scaffolds have been also offering added features such as attaching a communication device on the platform, add-ons such as ladder are also provided. The utmost concern is given to increase the safety of workers and the remaining features are considered to add value to the product.

Suspended Scaffolds Market: Segmentation

basis of scaffold type

Stationary Suspended Scaffolds

Adjustable Suspended Scaffolds

Cable Suspended Scaffolds

Rail Suspended Scaffolds

Rolling Suspended Scaffolds

Others

basis of position

Interior Suspended Scaffolds

Exterior Suspended Scaffolds

basis of number of points

Single Point Suspended Scaffolds

Multi Point Suspended Scaffolds

basis of number of tiers

Single Tier Suspended Scaffolds

Multi – Tier Suspended Scaffolds

Suspended Scaffolds Market: Regional Outlook

With the construction industry picking up pace, especially in The US, after following the economic crisis of 2008 – 09, the suspended scaffolds market is anticipated to grow in tandem with it. Rapid growth in the countries such as China and India are expected to boost the growth in Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa is propelling its construction industry to newer heights by investing heavily in the industry.

With the Summer Olympics 2020 being scheduled in Japan and the Expo 2020 in Dubai, the demand for suspended scaffolds in these regions is expected to remain on the higher side in the first half of the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to witness stable growth along with Latin America, mainly consuming suspended scaffolds for the maintenance and repair activities.

Suspended Scaffolds Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global suspended scaffolds market identified across the value chain include PERI Group, SWING-LO SUSPENDED SCAFFOLD COMPANY, HAKI AB, Spider, ULMA Group, Safway Group Holding LLC. The suspended scaffolds research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the suspended scaffolds market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The suspended scaffolds research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, scaffold type, position, number of points and number of tiers.

