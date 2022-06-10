Global Cocoa Nibs Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand During 2020 – 2030

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Cocoa nibs are the purest form of chocolate. The dried and fermented bits form of cocoa beans are the cocoa nibs. There is a lot of similarity between the texture of cocoa nibs and roasted coffee beans. The chocolate flavor of the cocoa nibs is bitter and nutty.

Raw cocoa nibs are chocolate beans with less processing and they do not contain any additives, thus contain all the nutrients of the cocoa bean. The cocoa nibs have various health benefits, such as improved insulin sensitivity, reduced risk of heart disease, stabilized blood sugar, anti-cancer, and anti-depressing agent. Along with these health benefits, the cocoa nibs are a great source of iron, antioxidants, magnesium, and fiber.

Cocoa Nibs Market: Dynamics

In recent years, the demand for cocoa incorporated products is increasing owing to the health benefits of the cocoa beans. The chocolate is one of the favorite flavors in many of the dessert preparations.

The chocolate and cocoa incorporated products attract consumers faster than any other flavored dessert. The nutritional quotient and medicinal properties of the cocoa nibs are the factors that are increasing the demand for cocoa nibs across the globe.

Cocoa Nibs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Nature Organic

Conventional On the basis of End Use Food Processing Industry

Retail/ Household On the basis of Application Breakfast Food

Baked Food

Frozen Desserts

Trail Mix

Others On the basis of Distribution Channel Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarket/ Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail



Cocoa Nibs Market: Regional Outlook

The cocoa nibs have the highest demand for frozen desserts. The countries having the largest share in the consumption of frozen desserts have the largest demand for cocoa nibs. The U.S. is the largest consumer of frozen dessert, and thus it also holds the top rank in the highest demand for cocoa nibs.

The ice cream industry in the U.S. is the largest producer of various frozen desserts in the world. This has increased the demand for cocoa nibs in the U.S. market. Along with that, the consumers also give preference to the products that are incorporated with cocoa nibs over other fruit flavored products. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for cocoa nibs in the leading frozen dessert manufacturing countries such as the U.S.

Cocoa Nibs Market: Key Players

The market participants operating in the global cocoa nibs market are identified across the value chain include Navitas Organics, Adam Vacon, Edica Naturals Ltd, Viva Naturals, Sunfood Corporation among the other cocoa nibs manufacturers.

