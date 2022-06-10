Fast Rectifier Market to Cross US$ 2,719 Mn by the end of 2026

New York, United States, , 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The report on the Fast Rectifier Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2021 to 2027. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

Fast Rectifiers, in the era of fast changing market of electronic and semi-conductor industry, have a noteworthy impression on the time-to-market of any product in circulation. Growing adoption of fast rectifiers in strobe applications that require high surge resistance is one of the prime factors which is driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, industrial, commercial, and automotive sectors are identified to significant support market growth. The increasing number of vehicles and rise in electrification have created potential opportunities for the market players to capitalize on.

“According to the report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global fast rectifier market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of US$ 4.9% from 2018 to 2026. It is expected to touch approximately US$ 2,719 Mn by the end of 2026 rising from a valuation of over US$ 1,792 Mn in 2017”.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Diodes Incorporated, ROHM Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, ABB, Vishay Intertechnology, Microsemi Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd and more.

Vehicle Electrification to Trigger Demand for Fast Rectifiers

The increasing electrification in vehicles such as the emergence of hybrid and electric vehicles. This factor is influencing the expansion of the market for fast rectifiers in various regions such as North America, Europe both Western and Eastern, and Asia Pacific. These hybrid and electric vehicles have relatively a higher semiconductor content as compared to conventional vehicle models. With the surging demand for fuel and operational efficiency, electrification is an attractive option for construction, commercial, and agricultural vehicles. Fast rectifiers are integrated in electric and hybrid vehicles to significantly reduce the commutation losses in output rectification circuits. These dynamics are forecasted to fuel the growth of the fast rectifier market across the globe.

Fast Rectifiers are deployed in several areas such as power generation systems, factory automation, industrial motion control, and transportation and railways systems. At present, industries in countries such as India, Japan, Germany, U.S. and China are moving towards robust digitization and are creating ideal conditions for software-based embedded systems, automation, and manufacturing which is expected to generate huge demand for fast rectifiers across the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for smart ICT-based machines, networks, and systems is expected to give rise to incremental opportunities for the market in the coming years.

