Consumer Identity and Access Management Market is Expected to Grow Significantly to Reach US$ 50 billion by 2028

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The report on the Consumer Identity & Access Management Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2021 to 2028. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market research study titled “Consumer Identity and Access Management Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028.” The approximately US$ 13 Bn market for consumer identity and access management will reportedly reach the valuation of just-under US$ 50 Bn towards the end of 2028. Robust consumer identity and access management solutions usually provide a combination of features, including self-service account management, customer registration, Single Sign-on (SSO), consent & preference management, access management, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), data access governance, and directory services. The finest consumer identity and access management solutions ensure a seamless and secure customer experience as well as high performance for consumers accessing data pertaining to various brands via mobile devices, the web, and other platforms.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Consumer Identity & Access Management” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20446

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; SAP SE; Ping Identity; Okta, Inc.; Forgerock Inc.; Janrain, Inc.; Loginradius, Inc.; Iwelcome B.V.; Globalsign; Trusona; and Acuant, Inc and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Consumer Identity & Access Management.

By component, the global consumer identity and access management market is segmented into software solutions and services. Consumer identity and access management software solutions are subsegmented into advanced authentication, profile management, and credentials management, whereas the consumer identity and access management services are subsegmented into professional consumer identity and access management services and managed consumer identity and access management services.

The vertical segment of the global consumer identity and access management market is subsegmented into finance & insurance, public administration, healthcare, educational services, telecommunication & information technology, and media & entertainment, among other industry verticals.

By deployment of consumer identity and access management software solutions, the consumer identity and access management market has been segmented into on-premises deployment and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

At present, user experiences have been consistent across different channels following the launching of new applications. This helps enterprises lay a foundation, as well as introduce parameters such as performance, scale, security, social login, and single sign-on, among others, into an enterprise. These features provided by the consumer identity and access management solutions are contributing to market growth.

Among all the regional markets, the consumer identity and access management market in North America is estimated to continue to hold the largest market share of the global consumer identity and access management market throughout the forecast period, owing to the focus of industry verticals on minimizing data thefts and data breaches, especially in the US. The consumer identity and access management market in the South Asia region is estimated to register the highest growth rate among all the regional markets, and is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global consumer identity and access management market by the end of the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20446

According to Persistence Market Research analysis, consumer identity and access management serves to be the space of upgradation, as security has been a major concern. These consumer identity and access management solutions are estimated to evolve and prevent breaches and threats, one of the example being API protection, which involves securing APIs from malicious attacks and threats. There has been a greater emphasis on security, because the older methods used for digital identity-proofing, for instance knowledge-based authentication, have become less secure.

Key Stakeholders

Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Manufacturers

Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20446

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com