Stroke Post Processing Software Market To Register A Moderate CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As of 2021, revenues from the market for stroke post processing software totaled US$ 141 Mn. The industry is likely to experience a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 26% in 2022, reaching US$ 178 Mn. Globally, the market is forecast to reach US$ 417.53 Mn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Increased penetration of artificial intelligence and other technological advancements has led to a broader uptake across key healthcare settings. Among all end users, hospitals & clinics will capture 76% of global revenues, while demand for mobile and tablet based software will incline at an 8.7% value CAGR until 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Stroke Processing Industry Study

By Installation Desktop-based Stroke Post Processing Software Mobile Phones & Tablet-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Modality CT Scan-based Stroke Post Processing Software MRI-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Software Type Stroke Post Processing Software for Ischemic Stroke Stroke Post Processing Software for Hemorrhagic Stroke Stroke Post Processing Software for Other Diseases

By End Use Stroke Post Processing Software for Hospitals & Clinics Stroke Post Processing Software for Specialty Centers & Others



Competitive Landscape

The market for stroke post processing software appears highly consolidated, with the presence of a handful of service providers. There is a profound increase in R&D investments for deploying AI-based stroke management solutions, providing immense growth opportunities for key players. Some notable developments are as follows:

In February 2019, iSchemaView introduced the RAPID ANGIO neuroimaging solution for the angiography suite. This software integrates iSchemaView’s RAPID software with syngo DynaCT Multiphase from Siemens Healthineers. The technology delivers a powerful imaging solution for acute stroke patients

In August 2020, the Stroke International Services Can Tho General Hospital (SIS) partnered with Siemens Healthineers to deploy the MAGNETOM Lumina 3T MRI System, which helps improve the ability to detect tumors, complex neurology scanning and whole-body scanning procedures.

Which Installation Type is Making Major Inroads in the Global Market?

Desktop-mounted Stroke Post Processing Software to Remain Prominent

By installation, demand for desktop-mounted stroke post processing software is likely to remain prominent, accumulating over 62% market revenue in 2022. This popularity can be attributed to the fact that major healthcare settings require robust infrastructure to store and assimilate voluminous amounts of patient data.

At the same time, mobile and tablet based software is accumulating immense popularity, given the rising need for accessing data from remote locations. According to Fact.MR, mobile and tablet based stroke post processing software will likely incline at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2032.

Who is the Dominant End User of Stroke Post Processing Software?

Bulk of Stroke Post Processing Software to be deployed in Hospitals & Clinics

By end-use, hospitals & clinics are expected to contribute over 3/4th of the global market revenue, according to Fact.MR. Given the high incidence of hospitalization rates, demand across this segment is expected to grow prolifically in the forthcoming years.

Hospitals & clinics possess the required treatment and diagnosis infrastructure, including advanced imaging systems. As a result, key players are incorporating innovations designed to create commercial healthcare settings oriented stroke post processing software.

