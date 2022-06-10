Hospital Asset Management Market Share To Witness Steady Rise In Coming Decade : Fact.MR

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Hospital Asset Management market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Hospital Asset Management market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Hospital Asset Management market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hospital Asset Management across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Hospital Asset Management market report.

Hospital workflow related to admission of patients, discharges and equipment maintenance are important to ensure patient satisfaction and for enhancing hospital efficiency. Fortunately, over time, hospitals have incorporated automated workflow processes in order to streamline operations and reduce burden on its staff.

Asset management is important in ensuring safety and security of hospital employees thus reducing operational costs and capital asset expenditure. On the back of these trends, the global hospital asset management market is poised to grow healthily, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 15 Bn. Enhancing patient satisfaction and increasing the return on investments are also important growth drivers for the market.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global hospital asset management market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application, and key regions.

By Application : Staff Management Patient Management Supply Chain Management Instrument Management

By Product : Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Ultrasound Tags Infrared Tags

By Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways of the Global Hospital Asset Management Market Study:

Real-time location system solutions are anticipated to be utilized exhaustively across hospitals. This is primarily due to multitasking in data capturing, visualization, integration and analysis along with reduction in capital expenditure. The segment is anticipated to capture nearly 70% of the global hospital asset management market, growing impressively at a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period.

However, Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) solutions shall acquire greater usage, due to its affordability, at-location tracking of inventory and widespread usage in supply chain management. Projections indicate a market share of two-fifth and a CAGR of 7.7% across the forecast period.

By application, the instrument management segment is anticipated to surpass others during the forecast period. High rate of adoption of RFID and RTLS based tags to reduce the economic burden associated with theft shall leverage the segment. The segment shall expand at a CAGR of 14.7%, capturing almost half of the global hospital asset management market.

By region, North America is poised to be the hegemon of the global hospital asset management market. This is stimulated by increased adoption of RTLS technologies in patient tracking, asset tracking and staff location. Majority of patient monitoring in North America is done using the RTLS based on RFID-Wi-Fi combination. Anticipated CAGR for the region is 13.2%.

Asia-Pacific is set to demonstrate attractive growth opportunities, burgeoned by increasing focus on good health by public and private hospitals. Consequently, a number of key players are competing in the region, developing innovative solutions and providing software for surveillance. Anticipated CAGR for the region is 14.1%.

Analyst’s Viewpoint:

“The global hospital asset management market is anticipated to gain significant traction in the forecast period. The existing COVID-19 pandemic only serves to fuel growth prospects, attributed to the increased demand for hospital assets to treat new patients. Moreover, North America and the Asia-Pacific regions promise lucrative growth opportunities.”

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Product Insights

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) are poised to find widespread usage in hospitals asset management systems. The ability to manage multitasking involved in data capturing, visualization, integration and analysis to enhance reliability is anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, reduction in capital expenditure and improvement in workflow organization has boosted the popularity of RTLS devices. Projections indicate a staggering CAGR of 15.2%, capturing nearly 70% of the market.

The Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), hospital asset management solutions shall surge in popularity, owing to its application in supply chain management and inventory tracking. In the latter case, the at-time location is tracked, which reduces the need for continuous location tracking. RFID is also an affordable option as compared to RTLS. The RFID segment is forecast to capture two-fifth of the overall hospital asset management market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

